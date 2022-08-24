Supervisors balk at compensation hikes for county employees for now

Bracing for a request of at least $2 million in additional funding for local schools, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors is holding off on adding further compensation adjustments for county employees on top of a recently allocated 6.5% pay raise.

The board discussed the request from County Administrator Dean Rodgers to adjust pay for county staff during a retreat meeting on Aug. 15. Rodgers proposed switching the 37.5-work week for county staff to a 40-hour work week.

Rodgers’ recommendation for adjusting salaries included a total cost of $845,296, with half of that amount, $422,648, taking effect in January 2023. He said the county has $2 million in total available recurring funds to consider using for that purpose.

Rodgers said the move is beneficial for retaining county employees, which has been challenging with turnover.

“It’s much cheaper to hang on to the people that we’ve got,” Rodgers said. “From our perspective, it is better for us to retain the people we want to retain.”

Chair David Pugh said the board approved 6.5% raises that took effect July 1 and he would rather wait until fiscal year 2023-24 budget deliberations begin early next year to pick up such a request.

“It’s a big ask to come back in August and ask for an additional $422,000 in this point in time,” Pugh said.

As Rodgers mentioned inflation’s effects on county employees, Pugh said in response: “We’re all dealing with it.”

Rodgers said the county risks losing good employees without further action on pay and he is trying to get in front of adjusting salaries so it’s not more costly to do so down the road.

“...You end up paying more later because they are much further behind,” Rodgers told the board.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said he has reservations with giving a pay raise at this time after Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells told a committee that includes Rodgers and two supervisors he plans to ask for about $2 million in additional money from Amherst County.

“Where is all this money going to come from?” Ayers said.

Rodgers said a real estate tax increase may be the means for the schools’ request, noting if funded in full it would equal a hike of 8 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“I don’t know how you pay for the schools and hang on to [county staff],” Rodgers told the board.

The county has 217 active full-time employees and 113 part-time workers, according to data given to the board during the retreat. The county staff turnover rate in the 2022 fiscal year was 17% and the average length of time with the county is 7.4 years, the report on turnover states.

The lowest full-time annual salary is just more than $27,600, which is $6,000 more than minimum wage, and market surveys for fiscal year 2022 indicated the county’s average salaries are from zero to up to 46% below the regional market depending on the position, the turnover report states.

Supervisor Tom Martin said he could look at all county staff with a straight face and tell them he’s looked out for their pay since he became a board member at the start of 2020.

“If I have done nothing else, I have done that,” Martin said. “But Mr. Ayers, to answer your question, how are we going to pay for it? You would have to raise taxes.”

Martin said the issue he has is the board is being asked to allocate more funding for pay raises when it doesn’t yet know the full implications of needs on the horizon for the upcoming fiscal year that begins June 30.

“We don’t know the costs,” Martin said of other matters the board might face. “To me, I think while I would love to give you every bit of money I could... I don’t think it would be in the best interest of the county citizens right now to pretty much force our hand to have to raise taxes next year without knowing all the information. We do not have all the information right in front of us.”

In a previous year, he noted, the board directed county department heads to cut their budgets to achieve a pay increase and it was done.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she has tried to do right by county employees and their pay and also addressed the anticipated schools’ request.

“I don’t think it’s prudent to make decisions without all the information,” Tucker said.