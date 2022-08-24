Supervisors' motion: Potential trails at Mill Creek Lake won't infringe on property owners

After hearing concerns from residents who live at Mill Creek Lake in northern Amherst County over the past several months, county officials are staying clear of constructing trails around the lake in a way that infringes on private property.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted Aug. 16 on a motion from Supervisor Jimmy Ayers to avoid putting trails around the lake in a way that infringes on landowners who live around the lake. The county has about 100 acres in vicinity of the lake that could be explored for the use of trails that would not affect those landowners, according to the board’s discussion.

Some residents have presented concerns to supervisors on potential trail development at the lake in recent months during public comments.

Pat Malchow, who lives at the lake, asked the board Aug. 16 to publicly state it would not exercise eminent domain for the purpose of placing trails at the lake.

“I don’t think anyone on this board wants to seize any private property for a recreational trail,” David Pugh, the board’s chair, said.

Tim Ware, a biking enthusiast and Amherst business owner, said he favors a bike trail at the lake.

“I think the idea of a trail system is a great idea,” Ware said. “This county needs more stuff like that. Our mountains and our lakes, we are not utilizing these areas at all.”

Ware said the county’s biggest resource is natural beauty that he feels should be better used. He added he is not for the county’s government taking private property but it should consider using the land it already owns for trail use.

“It’s an untapped resource that we need to look further into. It is a public lake,” Ware said. “I wish there was some happy medium between landowners and the county to allow access.”

Malchow said she agrees Amherst County needs more recreational opportunities.

“If there’s 100 acres that doesn’t trespass on people’s properties, I would be all for that,” she said.

Jonathan Schjonning, a local resident, also spoke in favor of a trail at the lake. “To have something really close would be super nice,” he said.

Ruth Warner, a Mill Creek Lake resident, expressed concern that a trail would bring in more people to a part of the county that is serene and peaceful.

“It will affect our safety, it will affect our privacy,” Warner said.

Her son, Daniel Warner, also lives there and said a trail would change “the chemistry” of the area and would bring problems. He also expressed concern with impact on the natural habitat and having to be more vigilant with watching over his and family members’ properties.

“Shenanigans are going to uptick,” Daniel Warner said. “It’s just a fact.”

Ayers said he visited Mill Creek Lake to speak with residents and feels the county putting a trail system there would be irresponsible.

“We as landowners enjoy where we live and not having to look at the general public coming across trails,” Ayers said. “Opening up a trail in such close proximity, I can’t see us doing this. We can take the parcel not in close proximity and consider expanding that with trails.”

A trail proposal was not on the board’s agenda for Aug. 16 but Ayers brought the motion forward after noting the many concerns the board has fielded on the matter.

“I know these people want that peace of mind, just as I would,” he said while presenting the motion, which passed unanimously.

He said he wouldn’t want a public trail directly by his property. “I surely will not support it happening to someone else,” Ayers said.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she has supported a bike trail at Mill Creek Lake as she has supported all recreation in the county and she too has visited with landowners on the lake.

“I understand why somebody who has land that adjoins that lake would not want to see people who they don’t know go across their property,” Tucker said. “However, there is a lot of that land that belongs to the county and should be enjoyed by all citizens and should have access to it. So I support what Mr. Ayers has said, I will support his motion, and I would like to add we put together a group of concerned citizens to look at what we can do to open access on the lake for walking and biking that doesn’t infringe on others’ properties.”

Supervisor Tom Martin said he is not in support of using eminent domain for a trail but if anyone is interested in selling land or granting an easement he is open to the conversation. He said, moving forward, future plans for trails on the county property on Bearfield Road should be part of an overall master plan for the county’s parks.

“We should have a master planning effort for all of our parks,” Martin said.