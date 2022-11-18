Supervisors OK permit for granite countertops business to operate in northern Amherst

A special exception permit for a business selling granite countertops within an auto shop near the Virginia 151 and U.S. 29 intersection in northern Amherst County recently received county officials’ approval to proceed.

Inmer Estrada, the applicant currently living in West Virginia and who plans to move to the county, sought the permit for the two-acre site zoned General Commercial (B-2) at 1340 N. Amherst Highway. The request includes a display of countertops in the front yard and storage of countertops in the rear yard.

No more than five racks or 250 slabs of granite, whichever is greater, can be stored at either of the two proposed locations and no more than 20 vehicles may be parked on the lot at any one time, according to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ 4-1 vote of approval on Nov. 15.

County staff recommended requiring roughly six trees and 30 shrubs as part of the landscaping plan for the site, but the board reduced it to three trees and 15 shrubs.

Tyler Creasy, co-director of community development, said the county understands the need for Estrada to display granite outside the business so motorists can see them driving by.

“We want the business to grow,” Creasy said, adding of the county’s conditions: “We believe this gives him ample room to grow and succeed in the area.”

Bill Masencup, the property owner, said the auto shop currently is serving as a towing service.

Calvin Kennon, who is on the board of directors of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said he’s had to go outside the region in the past to find countertops the caliber that Estrada is selling.

“They’re a very valuable business,” Kennon said. “They bring in outside dollars. They could serve the region.”

Kennon said the quality of granite pieces will attract customers.

Estrada told the board the business would strive to keep a clean and neat appearance.

“We’re going to keep everything organized,” Estrada said of the granite slab displays.

In supporting the reduced requirements of trees and shrubs, David Pugh, chair of the board of supervisors, said the landscaping ordinance can be “rather cumbersome” on business owners.

“Visibility is very important,” Pugh said of allowing Estrada to display his home improvement product.

Vice Chair Tom Martin opposed approving the permit, noting his viewpoint the landscaping ordinance requirements should be adhered to.

“The fact the trees are going to block the view and the shrubs are going to block the view, I don’t really buy into that,” Martin said. “I think the county has a standard for its landscaping ordinance. I’m not exactly sure why we wouldn’t follow it. I want the business to succeed but there’s reason we require special use permits for certain things in certain districts. I think this is one of those reasons.”

Martin said the U.S. 29 corridor is a gateway into the county and ordinances are in place to protect its appearance. He felt allowing 250 slabs for display in front of the property is excessive.

“We want to continue just, for lack of a better word, circumventing our ordinances because we don’t want to follow them,” Martin said. “I don’t support that, I don’t support 250 slabs of granite in front. I think what’s out there now is adequate.”

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she appreciates Martin’s expertise as a City of Lynchburg planner but she feels requiring too many trees makes maintaining the property more difficult.

“I do have a little bit of common sense,” Tucker said, adding in her view, more landscaping rules would make taking care of the property harder for Estrada. “And there’s nothing that bothers me more than to see unkept lawns and unkept business grounds. It just drives me crazy.”

Pugh said too much landscaping regulation in this case is “kind of onerous.”

“We’re supposed to be business friendly,” he said.