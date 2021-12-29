Supervisors review funding options for high school addition, renovation project

Funding options for a planned addition and renovation at Amherst County High School were given deep review during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ final meeting of 2021.

The board on Dec. 21 met with Davenport & Company, the county’s financial consultant, and looked at four different ways to finance each of the two options, one being the first phase and the other all phases combined. The Amherst County School Board seeks to construct a new 1,400-seat auditorium in the back of the school adjacent to the high school’s two gyms and renovate the school’s cafeteria, which is considered the first phase at a projected cost of $13.8 million.

The school board will commit $8 million to the first phase and is asking for $5.8 million from the county. The two other phases include an estimated $5.2 million to renovate the career and technical education (CTE) learning areas and $2 million to make improvements at Lancer Stadium and building a new fieldhouse for the baseball and softball teams, bringing the overall estimate to $21 million.

Superintendent Rob Arnold has said the auditorium and cafeteria renovation is more pressing and the other two phases could be done in upcoming years. To complete all four projects at the high school requires more than $11 million from the county.

Davenport has found it is possible to finance either option without a significant increase to the county’s debt service budget, according to a written report to the board of supervisors. The board must decide whether to commit the entire county debt service budget to fund the four projects or hold some capacity in reserve to respond to anticipated development growth in the county, the report said.

The school division is using more than $5 million of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act and must spend it by 2024. The division needs a decision from supervisors before February to begin work in time to meet its funding availability timelines, the report states.

R.T. Taylor, of Davenport, went over specifics of the county’s long-term debt service outlook during the Dec. 21 meeting.

“From a debt capacity perspective, you are managing your debt very well,” Taylor told supervisors.

The county’s tax-supported debt service budget approximates at $3.8 million through fiscal year 2028 and in the next six years will decline by about $800,000, which would be freed up for future debt service, according to the report. In the subsequent three years, fiscal year 2032 and beyond, the county’s debt service steps down another $2.6 million, providing a total of about $3.4 million in annually recurring resources that could potentially be programmed toward new capital needs or deb service, the report states.

The county has identified the following potential measures as potentially recurring annual revenue sources that may be used to offset incremental needs related to capital projects, according to the report:

A countywide 1-cent real estate tax increase, which would provide approximately $245,500 a year

A 1% sales tax increase that would generate roughly $3.7 million a year, a measure that requires General Assembly approval and a successful referendum

Adjusting the county’s meals tax by 2% (from 4% to 6%), which is projected to yield approximately $517,000 a year, a measure that does not require a referendum.

In addition, the Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) tax, which is in effect, could provide an additional $100,000, and the county’s cigarette tax that began in October could generate an additional $100,000 to $200,000.

The goal is to get action going on the first phase while students are out of school on summer break, according to officials.

“The ways you explained it brings comfort and I can understand it,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said to Taylor. “I feel good about it.”

Supervisors have not yet made any funding decisions and are expected to further discuss it at the board’s Jan. 4 meeting with Arnold expected to attend.

