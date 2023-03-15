To get more public feedback on an opt-in policy for sexually explicit material in Amherst County Public Schools, the division is planning to send out a community survey.

The Amherst County School Board approved the policy in December with a specific measure that all parents are required to opt in their students to lessons when sexually explicit material is included. Since that vote, some educators and community members have criticized the move in favor of an “opt-out” policy for parents, while others have praised the opt-in as a safeguard should the issue of sexually explicit material arise. Under an opt-out policy, families could take their kids out of the lesson and no opt-in forms would be required.

The school board discussed the survey during its March 9 meeting and agreed more review, including the division’s oversight of the wording, is needed before it is sent out in hopes of the community more clearly understanding the policy’s intent, according to the board’s dialogue with Superintendent William Wells.

Earlier in the meeting during public comments, half of the 16 people who spoke before the board favored the opt-in measure.

Monroe resident William Wegert told the board he doesn’t see any place for sexually explicit content in the public school system. He spoke of issues he’s heard of in other school divisions such as “drag queen story time,” teachers undermining family authority in matters of psychological and sexual development of children and encouraging questions of gender identity.

“I can’t know if it’s going on in Amherst County, but I’m sure the pressure is coming if it’s not already here, which is why I’m strongly in favor of the safeguards to make sure it doesn’t and I believe the opt-in policy is a great place to start,” Wegert said. “Teachers have a tremendous influence on lives of students, but the downside is a little power can go a long way, particularly if the teacher has a calling to indoctrinate rather than provide a solid education. I think the opt-in policy puts a reasonable barrier against indoctrination and I’m all for it.”

Wegert said teachers should focus on the basics of solid content apart from sexually explicit content and catching up from learning loss “from the lockdown perpetrated by Democrat leaders” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing some concerns against the opt-in measure at a previous board meeting, Wegert said sexually explicit content should be removed regardless of the author’s skin color and worse content being available to children on the internet.

“This is not a matter ‘if you can’t beat, them join them,’” Wegert said. “We’re talking about library books and curricula — parents have a responsibility in this matter too and we need to have them own that.”

Any claim of the opt-in being a ban on books is “nonsense,” Wegert said, adding it communicates the division has engaged and empowered parents to take ownership of their child’s emotional, psychological and sexual maturity and not leave it to a matter of the state.

Morgan Tyree, an educator, in written comments read during the meeting said she taught ninth grade at the county’s high school last year and 16% sent back permission forms for five novels to choose from, adding the exercise was a waste of time and resources.

“Implementing this opt-in policy will not solve the staff issue we continue to experience,” Tyree wrote to the board. “No one wants to work in a place that is micromanaged. We already have enough forms to fill out. Please do not add any more. Please trust our teachers, librarians, administration and staff to continue to provide the quality education that our students deserve and change the opt-in policy to opt-out. Trust us to put our students’ needs and learning first so we can continue to inspire every child, every day.”

Bev Jones, a retired ACPS educator and resident, said some Amherst board members are pushing political agendas and “instilling fear in parents.” She also took issue with some school board members’ recent comments about misinformation among the opt-in opponents.

“I’m not misinformed,” Jones said. “This board was elected to represent all students, not a political party and its agenda, but that has turned out to be a lie. The policies that some of you have voiced are created to appease a political agenda instead of ensuring intellectual freedom and the First Amendment rights of all people.”

She told the board it should be more focused on closing the achievement gap and mental health issues affecting students.

“It’s time to refocus your priorities,” Jones said.

Amherst resident Lloyd Hoilman asked why so many teachers are opposed to the opt-in measure, which he believes is beneficial. The board should retain the policy and reassure teachers it is “forward looking only” and should not be perceived as distrust in educators.

County resident Irene Dean said she is concerned with special interest groups with divisive agendas.

“Whether we like or not, those agendas by the special interest groups do trickle down to Amherst County,” Dean said. “That’s why I endorse the opt-in policy for sexually explicit material.”

Dean said she believes teachers who have publicly said at board meetings that sexually explicit content is not being taught in schools.

“But I also believe the adopted policy was not designed to punish teachers or tell teachers they are not trusted,” Dean said, adding: “The policy was adopted in good faith to set ground rules and future expectations and provide recourse if something goes awry.”

Dawn Poole, of the Elon school district, said the opt-in policy is about protecting the future of the children and the integrity of the school division.

“I am very happy with the opt-in and honestly hope we see more policy that allows parents to have a transparent communication about what is being taught,” Poole said.

Poole said she is enrolling her child in kindergarten this year in the Amherst school system, which was a hard decision. She added parents, like teachers, are “in the trenches” of children’s education and should be included.

“I feel confident this board is moving forward in the right direction to allow us to really work for every student every day. So I thank you for that,” Poole said. “I encourage teachers to partner with the administration. I do trust Dr. Wells and his leadership team.”

Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee, spoke against any teaching he said is used to describe some students as oppressors and others as oppressed based on race, touching on greater issues affecting education in Virginia.

“We need to get away from that indoctrination,” Wilkin said. “If it is here or not, I cannot say. All I can say is: I hope it is not.”

Clifford resident Edward Kable described the opt-in measure as nonsense that he feels doesn’t solve any problem and simply creates more paperwork for educators.

“It shouldn’t even be here,” Kable said.

Madison Heights resident Gloria Witt said she feels the opt-in policy is about breeding distrust and disruption as part of a political agenda driven by the right, which she feels is a shame.

“We are chasing a ghost…what are we guarding against other than disruption?” Witt said.

On the survey, Wells suggested breaking down the feedback at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Board member Abby Thompson said a clear opt-in measure, part of a larger policy on protocol for sexually explicit material that the state gave a Jan. 1 deadline to have in place, was an accountability move for parents. However, she feels its language had some ambiguity and she appreciates the public’s comments, including one that there is gray area in regard to what meets the threshold of such content.

“When that gray area pops up, then I think that’s where I think the fear comes in and the teachers think, ‘Oh, do I have to do an opt-in for this and that?’” Thompson said.

Thompson said her intention was for supplemental content in addition to the board-approved curriculum and having a “little extra” steps to have families opt in. Her intent was not to have it be “laborious or preventative” for teachers.

“It just puts a layer of protection for our parents to where they have a voice for anything that is supplemental, for me, so that’s my take, trying to listen to both sides and do what I feel like our parents need but also our teachers,” Thompson said.

Wells said a letter would be sent out with parents along with the survey explaining it. A clear definition of sexually explicit material “might relieve some stressors” and he feels more public feedback from the survey is worthwhile moving forward.

“My desire would be to draft it in laymen’s terms so people can understand what we are talking about,” Wells said.

Board member Ginger Burg said the clarity is needed to prevent the public confusing multiple policies.

“Right now the community is confused on what it is and what we’re trying to do,” Burg said.

Board member Eric Orasi asked Wells if anything in the division’s standard curriculum currently would require any teacher to send out an opt-in form.

“I’m not aware of any,” Wells said.

Assistant Superintendent Dana Norman gave "The Diary of Anne Frank" novel as an example of how the policy may apply, explaining three pages in the full novel have parts the policy deems as sexually explicit. If parents don’t opt-in their children, for example, the student would have textbook access to the lesson that doesn’t include the graphic content, according to Norman’s description.

On family life curriculum, which Wells said doesn’t meet the definition of sexually explicit material, parents can contact the school to review that content, according to school officials.

Orasi said it is good the public is engaged on the matter and getting the policy right is very important, noting the board was up against a tight deadline in getting something in place. The policy "seems to have touched on a lot of things," Orasi said, and he is glad the conversation happened and is continuing to take place.

Burg said she looks forward to improving the opt-in policy so it's more clear.

"I think a lot of people took it the wrong way and didn’t understand what we were trying to get at," she said.