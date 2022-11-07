Sweet Briar gets $5M gift to renovate college's science, engineering building

Sweet Briar College recently announced it received a $5 million gift to renovate Guion Science Center from an anonymous alumna.

Th gift will help to modernize the building home to Sweet Briar’s engineering and other science disciplines. The building will receive technology upgrades in labs, classrooms, and faculty offices and more multimedia immersive capacities will be added, according to a news release.

The ventilation system will also be updated, including additional fume hoods, a new in-house vacuum system and a new compressed air system. The lab benches will be upgraded to streamlined lab stations. The current courtyard at the front entrance will become a central atrium connecting the first and second floors and will offer gathering and lounge space for students, faculty and visitors.

“I am deeply grateful to our alumna donor for her generous commitment,” Sweet Briar President Meredith Woo said in the release. "Her gift will ensure that Sweet Briar’s innovative spirit will continue for future generations who will continue to be pathbreakers.”

In 2010, a gift from Margaret Jones Wyllie, 1945 Sweet Briar graduate, established an endowed engineering program in her name, one of only two ABET-accredited engineering programs at a women’s college in the United States. The college's engineering department and its other science divisions have since called Guion home.

This $5 million commitment enhances another $1 million gift received from another anonymous alumna earlier this year. Both contributions were made by alumnae who majored in or have had careers based in the sciences.

"With these renovations and modernizations, Guion will become a magnet for the next generation of women leaders, problem solvers, and innovators in biology, chemistry, engineering, environmental science, mathematics, physics and psychology," the Amherst college said in the release.

— Justin Faulconer