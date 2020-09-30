Sweet Briar recognized as a 'Most Innovative School'

From staff reports
Sweet Briar College recently was named as one of the nation’s Most Innovative Schools, according to the 2021 Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report, the second time in three years the Amherst college has made the list.
Sweet Briar tied for 24th place with Bryn Mawr, Middlebury and two other institutions in the National Liberal Arts College category. The University of Richmond is the only other school in Virginia to make the list.
“For over a century, Sweet Briar College has educated women who have gone on to serve as pillars of their families, communities, and societies, exercising a particularly democratic form of leadership that is collaborative, supportive and ethical,” a release from the college said. “Today, Sweet Briar is building on this educational legacy to redefine leadership for the 21st century, in which women will increasingly lead the way forward.
In the past two years, Sweet Briar has created and honed its new leadership core curriculum, whose 10 courses are designed to give its students the knowledge and skills they will need to understand global environmental and technological challenges and devise solutions to them that are socially, politically and economically sustainable.
Sweet Briar’s 2,800-acre campus contains lakes, vineyards, an apiary, wildflower meadows, a state-of-the art 26,000-square-foot greenhouse and the Sweet Briar College Historic District, comprised of 21 Georgian Revival academic and residential buildings. The college’s riding program is one of the oldest equestrian programs in the country, and its engineering program is one of only two ABET-accredited engineering programs at a women’s college in the nation.
“Sweet Briar’s selection as one of the most innovative colleges recognizes its ability to foster and educate women leaders who will be able to conserve and steward our world in creative, responsible and sustainable ways,” Meredith Woo, the college’s president, said in the release. “By extension, this recognition is also an affirmation of the creative possibilities inherent within the time-honored tradition of the liberal arts.”
U.S. Ben Cline, R-6th District, recently mentioned Sweet Briar’s recognition on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
