Sweet Briar welcomes largest incoming class since 2013

Sweet Briar College recently welcomed 205 new students, the college’s largest incoming class since 2013. With the addition of these first-year and transfer students, the total enrollment for 2021-2022 is about 475. The official census takes place in September, when the exact number of students is calculated.
The women hail from 41 states, with the largest number of students coming from Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, and 17 countries: Australia, Bangladesh, Bahamas, Botswana, Belize, Brazil, China, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Germany, Hungary, India, Nepal, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone and Venezuela.
The numbers of students interested in athletics and in Sweet Briar’s renowned hunter/jumper equestrian programs are also growing, driven by the Vixens’ recent successes. During the 2020-21 academic year, the NCEA riding team became the Single Discipline National Champions; a tennis doubles team qualified for and played at the NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Doubles Championship; and five athletes were named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars. This summer, Sweet Briar announced that softball would be added to the athletics roster.
Students cite the women’s leadership core curriculum, the wealth of academic and co-curricular opportunities, the close-knit community and the sheer beauty of the campus as their reasons for coming to Sweet Briar, according to a news release from the college.
“Around the world, we’re seeing a new interest in and an increasing demand for women’s equality; a real hunger for women’s leadership,” said President Woo in the release. “Sweet Briar is ready to meet this need. It’s becoming the destination college for women who want to learn how to lead the world into a more just, inclusive and sustainable future.”