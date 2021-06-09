Temple Christian School graduates plan for the future

Temple Christian School’s graduation was held May 28 in the sanctuary of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights.

The following is a list of graduates:

**Jhona Bethlehem Alexander: plans to attend Liberty University to major in biomedical science: global studies and minor in music.

*Lindsey Grace Allen: plans to attend LU and major in communications.

*Olivia Lorraine Armstrong: plans to attend Central Virginia Community College for two years.

Ramsi Allyn Brown: plans to attend CVCC and eventually own a coffee shop.

**Thomas Scott Devers: plans to go to Virginia Technical Institute or CVCC, then possibly transfer to a university.

Levi Samuel Donohue: plans to attend LU.

Benjamin William Fields: plans to attend LU or Bluefield College to study sports medicine.

Sarah Lynn Glick: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU to major in secondary education.

Gabriel Franklin Greene: plans to attend CVCC.

**Joshua Caleb Hughes: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU to become a pastor.