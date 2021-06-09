Temple Christian School graduates plan for the future

Temple Christian School’s graduation was held May 28 in the sanctuary of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights.
The following is a list of graduates:
**Jhona Bethlehem Alexander: plans to attend Liberty University to major in biomedical science: global studies and minor in music.
*Lindsey Grace Allen: plans to attend LU and major in communications.
*Olivia Lorraine Armstrong: plans to attend Central Virginia Community College for two years.
Ramsi Allyn Brown: plans to attend CVCC and eventually own a coffee shop.
**Thomas Scott Devers: plans to go to Virginia Technical Institute or CVCC, then possibly transfer to a university.
Levi Samuel Donohue: plans to attend LU.
Benjamin William Fields: plans to attend LU or Bluefield College to study sports medicine.
Sarah Lynn Glick: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU to major in secondary education.
Gabriel Franklin Greene: plans to attend CVCC.
**Joshua Caleb Hughes: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU to become a pastor.
*Michaela Kathleen Kennedy: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to Longwood University to study secondary English education.
**Clayton Thomas Landon: plans to attend Campbell University and major in mechanical engineering.
**Cody Lee Mays: plans to pursue a career in the automotive industry.
**Matthew James Morris: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU to complete a business degree.
Travis Kordell Myers: plans to take classes at CVCC.
**Natalie Renae Phelps: plans to enter LU’s nursing program.
Melody Justice Reno: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU.
Valedictorian: Cody Lee Mays
Salutatorian: Jhona Bethlehem Alexander
*Denotes membership in the Beta Club
**Denotes membership in the Beta Club and advanced diploma