Temple Christian School graduates plan for the future
Temple Christian School graduates plan for the future

Temple Christian School’s graduation was held May 28 in the sanctuary of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights.

The following is a list of graduates:

**Jhona Bethlehem Alexander: plans to attend Liberty University to major in biomedical science: global studies and minor in music.

*Lindsey Grace Allen: plans to attend LU and major in communications.

*Olivia Lorraine Armstrong: plans to attend Central Virginia Community College for two years.

Ramsi Allyn Brown: plans to attend CVCC and eventually own a coffee shop.

**Thomas Scott Devers: plans to go to Virginia Technical Institute or CVCC, then possibly transfer to a university.

Levi Samuel Donohue: plans to attend LU.

Benjamin William Fields: plans to attend LU or Bluefield College to study sports medicine.

Sarah Lynn Glick: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU to major in secondary education.

Gabriel Franklin Greene: plans to attend CVCC.

**Joshua Caleb Hughes: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU to become a pastor.

*Michaela Kathleen Kennedy: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to Longwood University to study secondary English education.

**Clayton Thomas Landon: plans to attend Campbell University and major in mechanical engineering.

**Cody Lee Mays: plans to pursue a career in the automotive industry.

**Matthew James Morris: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU to complete a business degree.

Travis Kordell Myers: plans to take classes at CVCC.

**Natalie Renae Phelps: plans to enter LU’s nursing program.

Melody Justice Reno: plans to attend CVCC then transfer to LU.

Valedictorian: Cody Lee Mays

Salutatorian: Jhona Bethlehem Alexander

*Denotes membership in the Beta Club

**Denotes membership in the Beta Club and advanced diploma

