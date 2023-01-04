'The Lord has just kept this church together': Corner Stone Baptist celebrates 175 years

Fourteen years before the first shot was fired in the American Civil War in 1861, a house of worship was born in the Naola area of Amherst County that later became known as Corner Stone Baptist Church.

Led at the time by Armistead H. Ogden, an ordained Baptist preacher from Big Island, the church was built on a half-acre in an original building that was used for 70 years before it was torn down, according to information provided by current pastor Peyton Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, a Lynchburg native who took over as the church’s pastor in April 2007, said others who held the role before him had other vocations.

“I’m the first full-time pastor the church has had that’s been fully supported,” Fitzgerald said.

The church celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2002. It recognizes Aug. 30, 1847, as its start date as there are no other printed records of its history, according to Fitzgerald.

“When looking at the history of this church, I would just say it’s the providence of God,” Fitzgerald said in an interview about reaching the milestone. “I think the Lord has just kept this church together.”

After the original building was torn down, a new one built in 1922 served the congregation until July 26, 1973, when it was struck by lightning and destroyed by fire, Fitzgerald said. The current church on the property on Virginia 130 a few miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway was built in 1974 and dedicated the following year.

In January 2012, the church broke ground on its Family Life Center, a fellowship hall adjacent to the church building. Fitzgerald said the church is blessed that the building, which houses much of the congregation’s activities, is paid off.

The church’s average weekly attendance is around 65. While many come from Amherst County, he said some also live in Buena Vista, Big Island and Appomattox.

“They’re a bunch of wonderful people. It’s been a pleasure to pastor this church,” Fitzgerald said. “I think for a small country church, we’ve got a bit going on.”

In early 2008, the church became affiliated with Southern Baptist Conservatives of Virginia, a fellowship of hundreds of Southern Baptist churches in Virginia and other areas supportive of the national Southern Baptist Convention. In January 2021, Corner Stone moved from being a Southern Baptist church to an independent Baptist church.

Pete Fields, a deacon, said he was glad when the church left the SBC and became independent a few years ago.

“We were basically operating as an independent Baptist church anyway,” Fields said.

The church experienced its highest giving year on record in 2017 with just more $147,000, according to Fitzgerald. Giving also increased from 2007 to 2021 by $53,905.

Ogden, the church’s first pastor, traveled by horseback between that church and others in the area. The deed to Corner Stone was recorded in 1848 and records show the church had the name Corner Stone in 1851.

“We would like to think the name refers to Christ being our Corner Stone; however, there really was a rock near the church and the corner of the roads,” an outline on the church’s history Fitzgerald provided to the New Era-Progress states.

General Robert E. Lee’s mapmaker listed the church’s immediate area as Corner Stone, the outline states.

The church purchased an additional 1.2 acres just east of its current property and has may use it for outdoor worship and youth activities in coming years, Fitzgerald said.

Prior to joining Corner Stone, Fitzgerald served at Jordan Baptist Church in Lynchburg and was a youth pastor and associate pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Madison Heights.

“I think the strength of this church is wanting to remain solid in biblical doctrine,” Fitzgerald said of Corner Stone. “That’s the big desire, to follow the Lord as He reveals himself in Scripture.”

Church attendance dipped when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily caused services to be suspended in the state from mid-March 2020 to a few months later, Fitzgerald’s outline states. Small groups met in homes, social media outreach was used, Fitzgerald’s messages were consistently recorded and distributed to members and posted online and special edition bulletins were made available on a weekly basis at the church and online.

On Mother’s Day in May 2020, the church held a drive-in service in the parking lot with just over 50 in attendance.

“I got to preach from the back of a pickup truck,” Fitzgerald said.

Also in May 2020, in-person services resumed, and while reflecting on that period Fitzgerald said the meetings at designated times shouldn’t have ceased. He said he came down with COVID-19 and was very sick with it but even in view of that he would have taken precautions while keeping in-person gatherings going.

“A lot of churches suffered because of COVID,” he said. “If I had it to do over, [the church] would have never stopped meeting.”

The church did much to stay connected and engaged during that turbulent period, he said, and its strength is the close bond the congregation shares with each other.

“It’s much more than just coming to hear the minister. It was tough,” Fitzgerald said of the shutdown. “There were people all over the place with different views.”

Fields said some chose to stay in their vehicles and listen to the church service through their radios as part of maintaining social distancing.

Fitzgerald said the church strives to focus on world and local missions and sponsored the building of a church in Nepal.

“An American dollar goes a long way in Nepal,” Fields said of Corner Stone’s financial support for that outreach.

Fitzgerald said the church has a mission emphasis month in March and that giving, other resources and 25% of its overages also go to support missionary work.

The ride to the church from his Madison Heights residence and the scenic views are beautiful, he said. On a few occasions church members have left a service and spotted a bear crossing the road, he added while describing its remote feel.

“The people that live in this area are just good down-to-earth people,” Fitzgerald said. “The people have a desire to learn the Bible and apply it. They are a loving and caring group of people. I’m so privileged to be their pastor.”