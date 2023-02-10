Amherst Town Council member Doug Thompson announced Feb. 9 he filed to run for a special election Nov. 7 for the seat he represents.

Thompson was appointed in August to fill a vacancy left by Councilwoman Rachel Carton's resignation. In the past six months Thompson said he has focused on transparency and accountability of the town government to its citizens while emphasizing the need for fiscal responsibility.

Thompson, a longtime resident of the town and 1991 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, also serves on the Town of Amherst Economic Development Authority and has practiced as a certified public accountant with a business in the Town of Amherst since 2000.

He served 11 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Amherst Fire Department.

Kenneth Watts, who served on council from 2013 to 2022 and came up short in a reelection bid in November, has announced he will challenge Thompson for the seat.

"I look forward to campaigning, while representing the constituents of the Town of Amherst to provide a more transparent and accountable Town government than we as citizens have had in the very recent past," Thompson said in an email to the New Era-Progress.

An example, Thompson added, was council's July 2019 vote to remove councilor Janice Wheaton from office. Wheaton, who protested the 4-1 vote at the time and was the only opposing vote, was voted back in several months later and won reelection in November.

Thompson said no public explanation was given for the July 2019 expulsion vote other than a "trust me" stance and he feels more transparency was needed. Council said at the time no reasons were given because of legalities and its code of ethics.

Wheaton tried to formally initiate a process to petition the state legislature for a charter change to remove language that allows removal of a member with two-thirds of a council vote, but council halted it on two occasions in the past few years. Watts said during that discussion he felt the expulsion measure should stay in place in case it is needed.

"The Town of Amherst deserves and needs someone who is forward minded, fiscally conservative, has a deep respect for not only the foundation moorings of our government but also for the decorum that it deserves, and is not confined by conflicts of interest," Thompson said.

The filing deadline for candidacy is 7 p.m. June 20.