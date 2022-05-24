Townhome project recommended for approval in Madison Heights

A 24-home development proposed for the corner of Dillard Road and Virginia 130 in Madison Heights has received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s recommendation for approval.

The commission on May 19 endorsed rezoning the two-acre parcel from General Commercial District (B-2) to Multi-Family Residential (R-2), which allows the site to be developed at a high-density residential use the applicant sought. Commissioner Jim Thompson was the lone no vote in the request headed to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for review.

The owner of the parcel is Christ Community Church Inc. in Madison Heights, according to the application. The plan includes construction of three eight-unit townhome buildings on the parcel that Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, has described as “fairly linear and narrow” with some frontage on Virginia 130 and a greater amount of frontage along Dillard Road.

Just east to the property is the Westwind Village Apartments complex, which Bryant said was built in the 1990s. He has said staff has concern about “spot zoning,” a term for a zoning that is different from surrounding classifications.

Russell Nixon, of Nixon Land Surveying in Lynchburg, representing the applicant, said they feel the parcel is suitable for a nice townhome development that will benefit the community.

Thompson said he is concerned with heavy traffic in the area for a project that likely with bring families with young children and it being so close to the road.

“I do believe from what I looked at, and I’ve looked at it lot and I travel that area a lot ... in my opinion it’s not the right intersection to build 24 townhouses on it,” said Thompson. “I just think it’s too narrow of a piece of property.”

Commission Chair Mike Bryant said he believes leaving the property with commercial zoning opens it up to a business use, such as a gas station on a corner lot that could bring even more traffic.

“I think if you were to rezone this, it would be a good fit for this spot,” Mike Bryant said.

Alan Nixon, who is not related to Russell Nixon, spoke in opposition to the project on behalf of Nixon & Wall Properties Inc. and a few other parties during a public hearing on the rezoning in February. More than a decade ago, he was part of a partnership that invested close to $1 million for an office building site in a commercial area in the vicinity and he finds it challenging to be next door to the potential high-density zoning area, he said.

He spoke out against the Dillard Road office complex in close proximity being used as part of a proposed entrance and more traffic in that area would create a “dangerous chaotic situation.” Alan Nixon said he regularly observes traffic backups in that stretch of Dillard Road.

In a May 18 email to Jeremy Bryant, Alan Nixon again stated his opposition and urged the county to keep zoning as is.

“The traffic increase alone will significantly hurt the value of my commercial property as well as the multi family dwelling next door,” he wrote. “I do not feel that this is a fitting project for what would still remain a commercial setting even if rezoned.”

Chad Eby, an Amherst County Economic Development Authority member who also sits on the commission as a liaison, said businesses were reached out to in that area and they generally were favorable toward the project.

Commissioner Beverly Jones said she feels the townhome project will be a bright spot for meeting a need in Madison Heights.

“I think it’s an awesome development at this time because of the lack of housing,” Jones said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.