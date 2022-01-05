 Skip to main content
VDOT: Reconstruction work on Woody's Lake Road set to begin Jan. 10

A curve at the intersection of Woodys Lake Road and Trojan Road is an area of concern some Madison Heights residents raised during an April 2018 design public meeting at Monelison Middle School on a planned reconstruction project for about a mile stretch of Woodys Lake Road.

Work to reconstruct Virginia 682 (Woody’s Lake Road) in Madison Heights is expected to begin on Jan. 10 and continue through approximately Dec. 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced.

Motorists can expect lane closures, delays and areas of rough roadway. Signs and flaggers will be on scene to direct traffic.

The project’s start was delayed because a lone contract bid submitted was rejected after it exceeded the limits of the engineering estimate, VDOT has previously said.

Woody’s Lake Road offers access to a collection of large neighborhoods, Monelison Middle School, a community center, baseball and football facilities and to major retailers in the southern portion Amherst County. The road is heavily traveled and traffic volumes and development are expected to grow along the corridor, according to VDOT.

The reconstruction project that has been estimated at $7.8 million project will reconstruct Woody’s Lake Road, which VDOT describes as narrow, curvy and uneven.

