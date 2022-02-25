Watch Now: Amherst board makes masks optional for all employees, visitors in schools

AMHERST — Two days after masks became optional rather than mandatory in Amherst County’s public schools, the measure was expanded Thursday to include all division employees and visitors.

The Amherst County School Board voted unanimously for face masks to be optional for everyone in schools, effective immediately. The board previously decided lifting the mask mandate for students would become effective Feb. 22.

“I think it’s only fair to allow the teachers to have their freedoms back also, and all other staff,” said board member Ginger Burg.

Board member Eric Orasi, among three on the board pushing for masks to come off sooner than the Feb. 22 effective date for students, said the easing of masks is becoming the new normal and he’s thankful.

“And I like to see everybody’s faces,” Orasi said.

The board consulted in closed session with its attorney, Frank Wright, before voting to lift the mask mandate entirely in schools. Another vote to make masks optional on buses, citing it as school property, also was passed unanimously Thursday. Prior to that masks were in effect on buses in accordance with federal guidelines.

Board member Priscilla Liggon said anyone feeling ill or showing symptoms of the virus should not come into the school buildings.

“I’m still concerned, just for the record,” Liggon said of easing the mask rule.

Orasi said he knows of cases when students will shave their heads in support of a fellow classmate with cancer. In that spirit of solidarity, he said thinks Amherst students are respectful enough to wear a mask if a teacher states his or her need to wear a mask.

“If that happens then that would be a good thing for Amherst County,” said Orasi.

Superintendent Rob Arnold said teachers with major concerns or conditions that call for a mask can send word out expressing that.

“Obviously it’s still their choice,” Arnold said of families’ rights in the masks, “but we have given our staff OK to send those messages home.”

The board also debated mitigation strategies of contact tracing and quarantining students and staff. A motion by Burg to end the quarantine protocol effective immediately failed on a 4-3 vote with Orasi and board member Dawn Justice in support. Chair Abby Thompson, Liggon and board members John Grieser and Chris Terry voted against ending the quarantine measure, but the topic is expected to be revisited in early March.

“We need to get our kids back in school,” Burg said in voicing a concern with many students missing a lot of time in class because of quarantining.

Assistant Superintendent William Wells said as of Thursday the division had 49 students quarantined and 18 opted to participate in a test to stay program and come back into school. The board also voted 4-3, with Orasi, Burg and Justice opposed, to formally implement the test to stay program with an end date of April 15.

“It’s going to be causing too many students to be missing school or be quarantined,” Burg said in opposing the test to stay program.

Grieser said as COVID numbers decrease, contact tracing should be minimal at best.

“But it offers some assurance to staff, to parents who have concerns ... that the school hasn’t completely abandoned the desire to try and keep them safe,” Grieser said.

He compared it to a fire department saying it’s not to going to address brush fires until they reach structures.

“I think from an ethical perspective we’ve got to ensure the safety of the kids,” Grieser said. “I’m a firm believer in the Second Amendment but understand why you can’t go into a courthouse with a gun.”

Grieser said he feels the board reached a compromise on the mask issue, a topic that sparked fierce debate on both sides, and he understands the call for parental rights.

“But I also think we need to consider other people out there who are having a lot of anxieties about this move, this transition, and that we have a duty to keep every child safe,” Grieser said.

Orasi said he doesn’t think the division should be quarantining students who are not sick or showing symptoms.

“They’ve had enough of that,” Orasi said. “I think the numbers show that we’re quarantining and taking children out of school who are not sick. We’re not going to please everybody, but we’ve got to transition out of the fear and the anxiety the best we can.”

Wells said the division’s active COVID case counts are lower than where they have been in recent weeks.

“We’re moving away from the pandemic now,” Orasi said in addressing the quarantine protocol. “I don’t think that should be forced upon [families] any longer. I think that time has expired. I think that needs to go away.”

Thompson said the division has people in vulnerable situations health-wise and that must be taken into consideration in mitigation strategies.

“So it is a hard call,” said Thompson of the mask measure. “But I think the one thing we all agree is we want our kids in school.”

