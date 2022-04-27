Watch Now: Amherst County budget includes 6.5% raises, growth in revenues

Amherst County’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget of $52.2 million includes no tax increases, a 20% personal property tax reduction for vehicles and motorcycles and a 6.5% raise for county employees.

The general fund proposed is $50.4 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 8.4%, over the last year. County Administrator Dean Rodgers formerly presented the document to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on April 19.

In a written narrative on the county’s economy, Rodgers said the county’s unemployment rate climbed to a high of 9.2% in April 2020, came down to 5.6% by the end of that year and in January was at 3.5%. Business growth in fiscal year 2021 saw a steady flow with 31 startup businesses and the county’s general fund revenues have increased by $3 million, or 6.3%, driven by real estate and personal property tax collections, according to Rodgers.

The 20% reduction in the valuation of vehicles and motorcycles is to reduce the effects of supply chain issues of the pandemic that resulted in used vehicles’ values rising sharply. Even with that relief measure the county still anticipates increased revenues in the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1, according to Rodgers’ report. The county has $1.3 million in added revenue that Rodgers said for the most part is from the spike in used vehicles.

“We don’t think that’s going to continue, so we don’t want to commit ourselves to spending money that we don’t think is going to be coming in again in the future, so we’re just sort of dropping that in savings for the board to use, which for the most part will be used for capital projects,” Rodgers told the board.

Promoting business growth, a major goal of the board, is supported in the budget through operational support of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County and its strategic plan, Rodgers said. Economic development projects include a multi-tenant building for the EDA, a redevelopment plan for the Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights that recently was unveiled and the Master Heights Master Plan, an initiative underway that targets more growth from Virginia 130 and U.S. 29 Business to the James River.

The county’s goal is for tax growth to come from business activity and not the real estate tax on residents.

“We are starting to make some headway in that regard,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully, we can continue to generate more economic development.”

The burden of taxes and fees is a constant factor in evaluating budget priorities and economic development is Rodgers’ primary focus, Rodgers said. “If businesses can prosper in Amherst County, our tax revenues will grow and the tax burden on individual property owners will not have to be increased.”

The county also has partnered with Firefly Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, in a multi-year project using a portion of the county’s $6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The goal is to have broadband access available to every citizen or business in the county, regardless of where they are located, within three years.

One new position, a grant administrator post that county officials have said will pay for itself over time by securing more money streams for the county, is included with $67,000 in recurring expenses.

The county also is assuming debt for a $19.6 million project to expand Amherst County High School with a new auditorium, a renovating dining area and space for career and technical education courses, a new fieldhouse next to the baseball and softball fields, improvements to the football stadium and added parking. The debt service for the county will increase by about $94,000 per year beginning in fiscal year 2026 as a result of the project, according to Rodgers.

The budget also includes $13.9 million in local funding for Amherst County Public Schools. The county’s $1.7 million capital improvement plan’s spending consists of 65% related to public safety, 26% toward the recreation and parks department and 3% each toward the areas of public works, building maintenance and information technology.

While Rodgers said the county did not experience significant financial effects from COVID-19 in the current fiscal year and has even seen an increase in tax revenues, there still are challenges ahead.

The county needs to recruit and retain highly quality staff and the volatile economy has created increased turnover among staff as employees move to better opportunities, which makes the 6.5% cost of living pay increases crucial, Rodgers said.

“If the county does grow and as the county does acquire more rooftops, we can count on needing more [public safety] crews,” Rodgers told supervisors. “…Maintaining staff is a challenge. It is frequently robbed for other localities. We tend to be a training ground for other localities.”

The county continues to invest major resources into growing public safety needs and replacing aging equipment is the largest repeated drain on the county’s unobligated reserve fund, Rodgers wrote. Five full-time positions needed for the county were not funded this upcoming fiscal year and the recreation and parks department did not receive additional money for projects that would expand the park network and more opportunities available to citizens, he said.

County staff continues to wear many hats and struggles to have the ability to manage the growing workload, Rodgers said. “As staff continues to seek efficiencies, additional projects will be required as workload demands rise,” he said.

Monroe resident Sid Storozum was the only speaker to address the budget during an April 19 public forum and voiced concern with the school division’s budget, which he described as excessive and “not particularly well spent.” He said he believes too much has been added in schools’ spending and criticized the growth of administration in the central office, as well as paying for organizations he doesn’t feel the county needs to belong to.

“I believe it’s time we get back to basically educating kids,” Storozum said. “It’s just time to get politics out of our school system.”

Storozum added of schools-related spending: “There’s no reason for taxpayers to be paying for political activism."

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said many citizens have contacted her and the county has seen a growing interest from parents on what is being taught in schools. She said in her time on the board since 2010 she’s noticed an increase in administration staff in the schools that concerns her, which she’s been told is in large part to keep up with state and federal mandates.

She urged the Amherst County School Board to closely examine grants that come into the division, “know what you’re getting into” with aspects tied to some of them and remember the taxpayers. The $13.9 million the county gives the division is a “drop in the bucket,” Tucker said.

“But it is our money that comes from the backs of Amherst County residents and we need to be respectful of that and we need to make sure it is being spent in a manner that reflects the fabric of the community,” Tucker said.

She said she feels strongly that a superintendent the school board will pick this spring to replace Rob Arnold, who is retiring after four years in the position, will reflect the community’s beliefs and values.

Supervisor Tom Martin said the board needs to keep an eye on staff, particularly sheriff’s deputies and public safety personnel, leaving for other jurisdictions and if data shows it’s for salary-related reasons, that should be addressed.

“We need to keep our well-trained individuals in the county,” Martin said.

The board is expected to adopt the budget in May.

