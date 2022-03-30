Watch Now: Amherst family stays busy with home-grown produce business

In a greenhouse near U.S. 60 West in the Mount Pleasant area of Amherst County, Steve and Susan Bailey are growing a business that delivers fresh produce to customers’ doorsteps.

Their daughter, Betsy Campbell, and her husband, Rob, on a recent afternoon joined in on treating and preparing the vegetables as part of a family venture, Mt. Pleasant Growers, a hydroponic producer of fresh, clean and nutrition-packed microgreens, lettuces, greens and herbs.

The state-of-the-art greenhouse, which Steve Bailey began building five years ago on his wife’s mother’s property, has a closed loop hydroponic system that gives plants the exact amount of water and nutrients needs to grow, resulting in water conservation, Bailey said.

“My wife and I both work full time so this has been a hobby until recently when we started selling,” said Bailey.

He said the seeds of Mt. Pleasant Growers came from his interest in starting an aquaponic system for raising fish in tanks to see if the process works.

“You can see all the YouTube videos all you want, but until you actually do it, you don’t know,” Bailey said.

The system had just more than 70 tilapia, but it was hard to manage with the couple working full time, he said. A hydroponic operation was born out of that hobby, and now the family sells produce at farmers markets.

“Primarily our sales are online,” Steve Bailey said. ““We deliver direct to the customer.”

Mt. Pleasant Growers has customers in Amherst and Nelson counties and is reaching out into Lynchburg. It never uses herbicides, pesticides or preservatives in the production of its product, which is better for the environment and a healthy alternative to customers, according to its website.

“We pride ourselves in not having to use chemicals,” Steve Bailey said.

Growing items in a climate-controlled facility keeps products in season all year long.

In explaining the workings of a 1,000-gallon tank in the greenhouse, Steve Bailey said PH levels are at precise levels for getting nutrients to the plants.

Customers can view the website to see what it is stock and place their orders.

“We grow to deliver, meaning it’s just in time,” said Steve Bailey. “We try to maintain as fresh a product as best we can.”

Susan Bailey is a teacher at Amherst Elementary School and her husband is building maintenance manager for the City of Lynchburg. The venture is suitable as they near retirement age, she said.

“We’re not the kind to sit around after we retire,” said Susan Bailey. “We want to be busy.”

“Susan’s our green thumb,” Steve Bailey said.

The couple lives in Amherst and come to the greenhouse typically on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Steve Bailey said. They plan for the operation at home and have a chamber there for germinating seeds that are brought to the facility, he said.

“The biggest challenge is the marketing of it,” Steve Bailey said.

The Baileys recently began harvesting tomatoes to add to the inventory. Mt. Pleasant Growers has 30 items for customers to choose from.

“We’ll plant it and harvest it for you,” said Steve Bailey.

Elizabeth Campbell said she enjoys coming to her family’s land to take part in an operation she’s seen built from the ground up that they all enjoy. Produce grown there will stay fresh for weeks, she said.

“It’s awesome to see,” she said of the greenhouse’s goods. “Just look at these plants. They’re so lush and beautiful.”

Rob and Betsy Campbell have a garden of their own and his mother is a florist.

“Anything to do with plants and the outdoors, we love,” Betsy Campbell said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.