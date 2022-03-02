Watch Now: Amherst High School's Future Center helps students map out career, college plans

Choosing a future in college or the workforce can be a daunting task for many high school students.

Amherst County High School’s Future Center strives to expose students to various options for life after graduation, is in its inaugural year of helping ease that burden. The goal and emphasis of the program is to increase the number of students, especially first generation and minority students, who enroll and succeed in some aspect of training or education after high school.

The center is located on the high school’s main hallway adjacent to the auditorium and its walls are adorned with flags from colleges across the United States. Two key educators, Laura Casler and Abby Wallen, are driving the dual mission of forging college-bound students and those ready to immediately enter the workforce.

Casler is head of the counseling department and the Future Center. Wallen is a college adviser, a new position at the high school this year.

Wallen said the center’s location is in the middle of where students pass each day and it is a great, visible location that sparks natural interest.

“That is literally the hub,” said Wallen. “It really is the perfect location for what we’re trying to do, which is reach out to students and let them know there’s all these resources to help them plan for graduation. So we’re lucky in that respect.”

Wallen works for the Virginia College Advising Corps, which is affiliated with the University of Virginia and a program Amherst County Public Schools is partnering with. She said college advising operates within the “living, breathing” program of the Future Center.

“This is a larger problem in the fact that post-secondary enrollment is dropping, especially among underrepresented students, like students of color, low-income students, first-generation students whose parents didn’t go to college,” Wallen said. “There’s really a need among these populations who want to achieve upward economic mobility but don’t necessarily have the means or support to actually be accepted and financially fund a college education, which is going to be their ticket.”

She meets with students from all four grades at the high school and primarily works with seniors and juniors helping to get them plugged into what they need in the process of inquiring about and applying for colleges. The one-on-one support reaches students where they are, fill out necessary forms and paperwork, including scholarships and financial assistance, and figuring out college is the right fit for future plans, she said.

“It’s really that direct support piece and that relationship piece that helps close that achievement gap,” she said.

While the bulk of her meetings are in person, she also interacts virtually through Zoom and Google Meet.

Casler said she feels the students have been “extremely receptive” to the center’s efforts.

“Any time you can give students another adult to connect with, to help them in any way, whether or not it’s in their daily, personal school experience and especially what we do to help them plan for their future,” Casler said. “This is a great program because we’re here to give them a personalized experience to plan for their future.”

The center works with students on writing resumes, interviewing skills for jobs and college, brings in guest speakers and engages in field trips to local businesses, among other activities.

“There are tons of opportunities, especially right now,” Casler said. “Our labor field is in dire need of workers. There are just a wealth of businesses within the Lynchburg region that would gladly hire our students after they graduate.”

On Feb. 16, a group took to a trip to Cooper Steel in Monroe and CSE, Inc. in Madison Heights.

“It was amazing,” Casler said. “I had never been in a steel mill before.”

Another trip is planned in late March to visit a few businesses in Buena Vista, she said. A local job fair also is planned in April in the back lot of the high school with many hopeful businesses participating in a cookout-style setting.

The center has Facebook and Instagram pages and students have been in the program’s main room on a Zoom call with college representatives answering questions, Wallen said. “It was about as close to an in-person experience as we could do,” she said.

Casler said the center in future years also will benefit from a planned expansion project at the high school, which includes adding more opportunities for career and technical education fields, a major priority for the Amherst County School Board in pursuing the construction project. The hope is to expand those opportunities, bring in more students and increase female participation in career fields such as cosmetology and barbering, Casler said.

She said students who aren’t interested in college can immediately find jobs making $15 to $16 an hour or higher starting out, and the center can help them map out ways to plug into those opportunities.

“The more adults that they have to connect with, that they feel they can go to ask questions, the better it’s going to be for all of them,” Casler said.

Principal Derrick Brown said he has seen the center get much use this year and it is becoming part of the fabric at the high school. Students need opportunities for the workforce and college and finding the right path for their futures can be a complicated process the center is tackling head on.

“Having a Future Center that is a one-stop shop that allows everybody to get the resources they need is crucial for our kids,” Brown said.

