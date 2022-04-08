Watch Now: Amherst school officials address student assaults at high school

The fallout from two violent incidents last month involving multiple students at Amherst County High School was addressed publicly during the Amherst County School Board’s April 7 meeting.

William Wells, assistant superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, said two assaults took place at the high school on March 25, and students who witnessed them recorded them and posted videos on social media. Students involved in the assaults faced disciplinary action by the school division, and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office announced on its official Facebook page the investigation led to four male juveniles facing criminal charges.

Two 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, none of whom have been named by law enforcement because of their ages, have each been charged with assault and battery as well as abduction, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the 14-year-olds involved faces two counts of assault.

School officials also did not name the students and Wells said more specifics would be given in a closed session. Generally, specific discipline matters are rarely addressed in the open during school board meetings but the March 25 incidents rose to a level that garnered much attention and led to a public address from the division, as well as a call to community action to prevent future similar incidents.

“Our schools are microcosms of the greater community,” Wells said. “Issues in our community will find their ways into our schools. When there’s illegal activity in our community, there is a chance some of that activity will manifest itself in our schools.”

He referenced community concerns of gang activity and a definition of a gang by the federal departments of justice and homeland security as “an association of three or more individuals whose members collectively identify themselves by adopting a group identity whose purpose is in part to engage in criminal activity, which uses violence or intimidation to further its criminal objectives.”

“During our investigation we have determined that one of the assaults at the high school on March 25 would meet the definition detailed above,” Wells told the board. “We have also determined that some individuals involved in these incidents do identify with a known gang that operates in Amherst County and in Lynchburg. Additional students have stated they are not members of the gang but do associate with those members while at school and in the community.”

Some students have posted photos and video of themselves on social media wearing gang-related clothing and using known gang signs, Wells said.

“The incidents at the high school did not involve different groups or gangs confronting each other. It was one group of students assaulting an individual student due in part to statements made about one of the members through social media by that student,” Wells said. “This issue is more than just a school issue. It is a community issue. We have the students from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rest of the day they are with parents and guardians. We will take responsibility for what occurs within our schools, but we need our families and our community members to do their part and take responsibility for what takes place when the students leave our facilities.”

Some parents don’t realize their students are involved in such behavior until an incident, such as the assaults at the high school, occurs, Wells said.

“I urge our parents to look at students’ social media accounts and have conversations about acceptable behavior,” Wells said.

In a March 29 news release, Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar asked students to immediately report such incidents to school personnel or a school resource officer and advised parents to reinforce to their children that filming such incidents and posting them online could have negative consequences for them as well.

“Incidents like this are taken seriously by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and our officers will continue to do what is necessary to ensure safety in our schools,” the release said.

Wells said in the 2018-19 school year, 45 students were engaged in fights and six in assaults at ACHS, explaining a fight is considered an incident where both are engaged and an assault is an attack on another. In 2019-20, there were 27 students engaged in fights and two in assaults at ACHS, a year where in-person instruction closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 11 students have engaged in fights and six have been involved in assaults at ACHS, he said.

Since the events of March 25, high school administrators have emphasized a need for teachers to step up their presence in the halls and in monitoring bathrooms, Wells said.

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said such activity has no place in the schools or the community.

“We come to school to learn and we need to do so in a safe and caring environment. And we just want to assure you that is our first priority,” Thompson said to the public, later adding: “Our parents need to be helping us setting expectations for their children when they are in school. We will not tolerate it. We need to be on the same page.”

“There is plenty the community can do to help with this issue,” Vice Chair Chris Terry said. “There is a responsibility that starts in the home.”

Board member Ginger Burg said the board and division will do whatever it takes to ensure every child each day feels safe in the schools.

“It’s a very concerning topic, violence in schools,” said board member Eric Orasi. “We’re not going to be able to get past this on our own. We need community support; we need the parents’ involvement. It’s going to take everybody to make it happen.”

