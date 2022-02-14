Watch Now: Amherst school officials nix metric in making masks optional, OK test to stay program

The Amherst County School Board voted 4-3 on Feb. 10 to amend a previous decision implementing the optional face mask requirement by removing a condition for a predetermined metric that allows school administration to again require masks if COVID-19 cases reach a certain point.

The amendment was approved with Chair Abby Thompson, Vice Chair Chris Terry and board members John Grieser and Priscilla Liggon in favor.

Board members Ginger Burg, Eric Orasi and Dawn Justice, who favor making Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 making face masks optional in schools effective immediately, voted against the amendment. A substitute motion from Burg to make Executive Order 2 immediate failed 3-4 with her, Justice and Orasi in favor.

Grieser, who motioned for the amendment, said the Feb. 22 date gives staff time prepare for adjusting a mitigation strategy many in the division and the community want to remain.

“It will be here before you know it,” Grieser said, adding of removing the metric: “I think it’s in the spirit of compromise.”

“I say we get back in the spirit of giving parents their rights back,” Burg said, which drew applause from the crowd in attendance.

The board took public comments during the emotional meeting with a steady flow of parents and county residents decrying the optional face mask measure not taking effect immediately. Thompson at several points asked the audience to remain respectful and refrain from comments and outbursts during the meeting as the board tried to reach what she called a tough decision.

“We have had public comments and we’ve heard everything you’ve had to say,” Thompson told those in attendance. “I would appreciate some cooperation so we can hear one another. We have a school system to run.”

A motion from Justice to end the measuring of quarantining students exposed to COVID-19 failed 3-4 with herself, Orasi and Burg in support.

“The quarantine has been so detrimental to children and their education,” Burg said. “Their learning standards keep dropping and dropping. We need to keep them in school. We can’t keep quarantining these kids and sending them home every other day.”

The board also voted to implement test to stay, a Virginia Department of Health program that allows students who are in close contact to someone positive with COVID-19 to remain in the classroom rather than quarantine at home if that student takes a COVID rapid test and is negative.

Terry said his reason for supporting the test to stay measure is he had a case in his family where someone had the virus and wouldn’t have known it without the test and would have exposed others without being aware of it.

“When does that stop?” Justice said while amending the motion. “If we’re going to do something like that, I think we need to have an end date we stand by.”

Justice's motion for an April 22 end date for the test to stay program passed unanimously.

Some attending the meeting held signs with comments such as “Let them breathe” and “Unmask our kids!”

Will Tyler, whose daughter attends Amherst Middle School, publicly asked for resignations of those board members who chose not to make Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 effective immediately.

“The bottom line is you can’t claim to be objective because this is a political mandate,” Tyler said. “I ask for your resignations not just because I disagree with you, but because through your statements, actions and votes on Jan. 27 you made it clear your first priority is politics and not the children. You made it political, not the parents here, for masks or against masks. That was on you.”

Tyler said the board “created your own conditional mask mandate” and it should put children first.

Teresa Ray, a county resident, said children shouldn’t be told to wear masks for an entire school day.

“Mask should be a parent’s choice, not yours,” Ray said.

Justin Leary, who has three children in the school system, said students have enough to worry about without face masks.

“Look at how this is damaging our children,” Leary told the board. “We all have pro-choice to do what we feel is right. We live in America. And I’m always going to make the right decision for me and my children. I don’t feel it’s right you made that decision for me. It’s totally wrong.”

Madison Heights resident Jeff Porter said it is important for citizens to have a choice.

“All mandates take away that choice,” Porter said. “That is unforgivable in a country like ours.”

Sunnie Stonelake, who has children in the school system, told the board a predetermined metric should not even be considered.

“It’s my choice to send my kid to a school with a mask or not,” Stonelake said. “My kids absolutely love being in school but they don’t want to go.”

Stonelake said she has never seen her daughter so frustrated than with the face mask rule.

“We have to live with COVID being here. Our children need to live a normal life. It’s been two years,” Stonelake said. “We’re really messing with our kids’ heads.”

The Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, a group of educators in the division, weighed in on the issue in a Feb. 10 letter. While a majority of the committee feels universal masking in schools in preferable, it recommends that a metric provided by Superintendent Rob Arnold and his staff be observed and adhered to for the safety and health of division staff and students.

“Amherst County’s children and teenagers are learning more from our behavior and conduct than they are through policies and mandates,” the committee’s Feb. 10 letter said. “It is imperative that we move through this time united by what is moral, ethical, and good, not pushed apart by egos or opinions. We have much more in common than what separates us."

The committee wrote educators already are strained and some teachers are too sick to teach, causing hardships in the classrooms.

“Jeopardizing the health of the adults or students in school buildings is the same thing as jeopardizing their education. It is vital that we engage in a stalwart effort to keep teachers and students in school, to provide education and stability. This means masking, if not universally, then using a metric designated by [Arnold and administrative staff].”

Orasi said it’s good to see parents participating and urged them to remember everyone is in the education process together.

“We’re going to get through it,” Orasi said of stresses from the pandemic. “The board has come to some difficult decisions… It’s going to fade away. It’s going to be over soon. We’ve made the right choices in the [November 2021] elections so things are going to turn around.”

Justice agreed.

“This will pass,” she said to the crowd. “COVID will be a season. In this season, we need to bear with one another in love. Everyone wants to do what’s right. Please be patient.”

Burg also thanked the resident for expressing their views.

“Some of us heard what you had to say,” said Burg. “I wish all of us would have listened and implemented it, but hopefully next time we will get some changes.”

Grieser said he knows the board is doing its best to reach a compromise during a difficult time.

Terry added many in the community would be upset no matter what decision is made on face coverings.

“We have to navigate the waters for all of our students and we’re trying to do that the best we can,” Thompson said. “We are in agreement that the parents need to have those choices. We’re just trying to make sure we can get our school system where we need to be and we remain operational.”

