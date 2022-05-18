Watch Now: Amherst schools honor teacher of the year

Amherst County Public Schools officials celebrated the recipients of the division’s teacher and support staff of the year awards on May 12.

Superintendent Rob Arnold and the Amherst County School Board recognized Cami McBride, who has been an educator for 18 years in Amherst, as the teacher of the year.

McBride teaches language arts and English at Monelison Middle School and is chair of the school’s English department.

Arnold described McBride as a fantastic teacher the division is glad to have.

Segar Jordan, dean of students at Monelison, said McBride goes above and beyond to support teachers early in their careers.

“Not only does she have an immediate impact on our students, she also has a huge impact on every student at Monelison Middle School due to her leadership amongst the Monelison Middle School faculty,” Jordan said.

McBride said she was completely overwhelmed by the unexpected award. She loves serving the students and said they provide memories that last a lifetime.

“It’s a family feeling,” McBride said of why she loves working at Monelison. “It’s the biggest blessing of my life to teach at Monelison Middle School.”

Brittany McNerney, who works in human resources in the schools’ central administration office, was named support staff of the year. She has worked in ACPS for 11 years.

“She demonstrates a spirit of positive that is uplifting to those around her,” said Jim Gallagher, the division’s director of human resources.

Arnold recognized McNerney for her enthusiasm, desire to help coworkers and always striving for creative solutions.

“She is the ultimate team player,” Arnold said. “If ever there’s a problem she’s the first one to say ‘I’ll jump in and help.’”

