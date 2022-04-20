Watch Now: Amherst students savor return to school cafeterias

MADISON HEIGHTS — Tables were filled with Madison Heights Elementary School students eagerly picking up their lunch plates Tuesday before sitting down to eat alongside each other, a scene familiar to some — and brand new to others.

For the first time officially since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, Amherst County Public Schools resumed cafeteria lunches after a return from spring break. Up until that point in the past two years, students walked to the cafeteria and brought lunches back with them to the classroom as part of the COVID-19 mitigation strategies that gradually have been easing in recent weeks as the case volume in the county has noticeably slowed down.

Madison Heights Elementary Principal Jeremy Hutchinson said the return to cafeteria meals was a real success.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Hutchinson said. “The kids have down pat how to get their lunch through the serving line, put their numbers in and they’ve been very good at knowing what table is theirs and cleaning up their messes if they spilled something.”

The classroom setting for meals was to keep students from being around larger groups and staying more socially distanced during the pandemic, which at some points caused several schools to temporarily close. For students in second grade or below, dining in the cafeteria is an entirely new experience.

“Those kids were so excited,” Hutchinson said. “They thought they were the kings and queens of the school because they were able to eat in the cafeteria.”

The cafeteria setting is a place for children to develop social skills and interact with peers they may not see in their home classroom, he said.

“It’s one step closer for things to be back to normal, which is a good thing,” said Tami Gilliatt, a first-grade teacher at Madison Heights Elementary. “This gives them more interaction with each other. They can socialize while they eat. It’s just normal and they’re very excited.”

She said the first-time experience for students she teaches, many of whom entered school in the most unusual year in the division’s history in 2020-21 with a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning, the cafeteria return is “a big deal” and as they get more used to it can eat more normally.

“We talked about having restaurant manners. I think they’re doing great,” Gillatt said. “Everything is one step closer to how it’s supposed to be, so I’m excited.”

Sam Brown, a fifth-grader and president of Madison Heights Elementary School’s student government association, said he enjoyed being back in the cafeteria Tuesday and got to see more of his friends.

“It’s a lot better to have more space and just be able to see a bunch of other people,” Sam said.

Sam was in a remote virtual setting last year, so in his case, absence made the heart grow fonder.

“It’s been so long,” Sam said.

Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown said counselors are working with students who may not be ready to return to eating in the cafeteria just yet and added a small group outdoor seating option in the courtyard is available.

For the school division as a whole, many activities are slowly returning to normal, but the pandemic’s effects still are much a factor in decision-making.

Amherst County High School will not host a prom this spring but a parent group has taken the reins for that event, according to Derrick Brown.

He explained because of COVID-19 mitigation strategies, dances could not hosted in the beginning of the school year and because of the unpredictability of the virus he was unsure if such a major event could be hosted this spring.

“To be proactive, we agreed that they could start planning for a parent-hosted prom. They graciously agreed to host prom in the Banker Steel airplane hangar and started planning back in the fall,” Brown said in an email to The News & Advance.

“Being that we were still under many of our COVID protocols until March we did not want to interfere with the plans our parents had made over the last several months. Prom is an event that takes a lot of time and coordination by our teachers and students, and we are incredibly grateful that our parents have stepped in to help us during this very challenging school year.”

Brown said the high school did not host any dances or social events in the 2020-21 school year but had some virtual and drive-through activities. A full schedule of events is planned for the remainder of the year in the next month, including a senior breakfast and picnic, possibly a pep rally, several awards ceremonies and concerts.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to host dances again next school year as things are looking much better,” Brown said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.