Watch Now: Amherst supervisors approve financing $19.4M for high school addition, renovation

A proposed addition and renovation at Amherst County High School has received financing support from the county’s board of supervisors, paving the way for the largest construction project at the facility in more than 20 years.

The board on Jan. 18 agreed to finance $19.4 million for a phased renovation with a new auditorium, a renovated cafeteria and food court, conversion of existing dining space into career and technical educational (CTE) uses, upgrades to make Lancer Stadium compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, adding a fieldhouse next to the baseball and softball fields, and additional parking.

The Amherst County School Board has said it will contribute $8 million toward the $19 million project through a combination of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act and funding from the school division’s capital improvement plan. Supervisors also are funding the project through restructuring the county’s overall debt.

Derrick Brown, the high school’s principal, said the project will mark the most significant work since a renovation to the science wing in the early to mid-1990s.

“I’m elated,” Brown said. “This is a long time coming. It’s something that’s definitely needed. Our theater program, our fine arts, our band, our chorus program, they have just top-notch performers and students have such great talent. And to be able to put them in a world-class facility that’s going to be able to facilitate and host events that showcase their talent is really exciting, not just for me but for the county. This is a county facility.”

Brown said the new auditorium, which is planned in the rear of the school adjacent to the two gymnasiums, will greatly expand seating and enhance the overall auditorium experience with much more space for bringing the community together for events. A new hallway will connect the new auditorium and gyms.

The cafeteria will be much enhanced with a food court. The entrance at the rear of the school will be redone, and the work will free up space to provide more offerings for CTE programs, according to school officials.

Supervisors considered two scenarios: funding $13.8 million for the auditorium addition and cafeteria renovation with the remaining work to come in later years, or funding the entire work at $19.1 million. The board decided to take advantage of low interest rates in borrowing money and restructuring its debt while adding $300,000 for parking needs.

Supervisor Tom Martin said the board should plan for additional parking and the $300,000 could be set aside if needed. The new auditorium will take up the majority of the current parking area in the rear of the school so added parking will be a factor in the project.

“That’s one of my biggest concerns is we do all this and don’t have that parking area,” Martin said. “I think we would be amiss if we went and did this entire project and did not think about redoing that parking area.”

Superintendent Rob Arnold said he is confident the division and county can work out the parking issues in future discussions. He thanked the supervisors for lending financial support to the project.

“I’m very pleased and excited that they, like we do, see the benefit in this project for our community,” Arnold said. “We’ve said all along this is not just about the school, this about the Amherst community and having a space where our entire community can come together. I just want to applaud the Board of Supervisors for taking this big step.”

Arnold said the Amherst County School Board understood limitations in funding and directed him to bring the first two phases at $13.8 million forward to supervisors, but with rates where they are, it made financial sense to move forward with the entire project.

The addition and renovation will better serve students in theater arts, fine arts and related areas and CTE possibilities in making them better “life ready” citizens, he said.

“It’s all about opportunity,” Arnold said. “It’s really going to open space in the rest of our building.”

Assistant Superintendent William Wells during the Jan. 18 meeting explained ways in which the CTE offerings will improve with added space, including more bays for welding, among other upgrades. More space means more students can take advantage of those offerings, which school and county officials tout as paramount in getting many students ready for life after high school and the local workforce.

“… I’ve said on the front end of this to many of the school board members that if we have not solved for the CTE and vocational, I won’t support that,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said. “It’s that important to me to take care of these kids.”

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the borrowing capacity for the county is healthy and it can afford to borrow without a major hit to the debt service.

“I was surprised we could take on that amount of debt without raising taxes, basically,” said David Pugh, the board’s chair. “With the way inflation is going… I assume it would probably be prudent to take out the $19 million and do the project while the money is cheaper. It hurts me to do this but it is probably is the smart thing and the right thing to do.”

Rodgers said as the county pays off its debt it has more capacity to borrow money.

“Right now rates are at historic lows,” Rodgers said. “To get ahead of that, we will borrow money while it’s cheap, and if it increases we will have caught low-cost money for the high school project. As rates have declined, we have refinanced our higher-cost debt to get a lower interest rate. We do that consistently.”

Rates can’t get any lower, Rodgers said, so supervisors are taking advantage while the opportunity is available.

“We need to get as much as we can right now at really no cost to the taxpayer,” Rodgers said. “It’s very convenient.”

Patricia Emmert, the high school’s drama program instructor, has addressed supervisors recently on how important the auditorium addition is for students.

“I cannot explain how much this will impact all Amherst County students,” Emmert said following the county’s decision. “I do know their stage, figuratively and literally, has just become bigger and brighter and it will give the community an opportunity to see all the talents that lie within ACHS.”

She added at some point she plans to do right by past students and invite them back as alumni to perform on the new expanded stage “so they can see how all their hard work and talents for all those years did not go unnoticed.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.