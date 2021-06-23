Watch Now: Amherst supervisors pass resolution honoring Mary Woodruff, local pie shop's staple

Scott said her mother had a wonderful servant spirit in serving and helping others. “It was just her joy,” she said.

The resolution, which refers to Mary Woodruff as “Mama,” said Woodruff’s Store employed four generations and she was a well-loved member of the community who is missed by many, as well her dedication to her church, Chestnut Grove Baptist, where she played piano for more than 60 years and served as a deaconess.

The shop also gained national attention during an early 2020 visit from journalist Al Roker of the “Today” show. Roker, who heard about the shop’s popularity from a Wall Street Journal article, especially hit it off with Mary Woodruff during the interview and gave a glowing review on national television of the shop’s pies.

“She lived a great, long life and had a wonderful family that was always together,” Supervisor David Pugh said. “I know she’s missed every day.”

Jennifer Moore, the board’s chair, on June 15 presented Scott with the resolution that noted her positive impact on the community.

“I thank you for setting a good example for our community on what a family should be like,” Pugh said to Scott.