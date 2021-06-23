Watch Now: Amherst supervisors pass resolution honoring Mary Woodruff, local pie shop's staple

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors has passed a commemorative resolution honoring the life of Mary Woodruff, whose family runs Woodruff’s Store Café and Pie Shop.
Woodruff died May 11 at age 104. Known for her welcoming presence and interactions with customers in the pie shop on Virginia 130 near the village of Elon in Amherst County, Woodruff was mourned by many across the county and greater Lynchburg region.
Woodruff, a lifelong county resident, opened Woodruff’s Store with her late husband in 1952.
Angela Scott, Woodruff’s daughter, said her mother’s joy was being in the shop each day greeting customers and building relationships.
“She loved people and that was her life,” Scott said.
The pie shop is housed in a small, two-story cinderblock building Scott’s father built with his own hands. The white-painted building was a grocery store for 30 years until 1982 and was used for other family businesses.
Scott, her two sisters and two brothers grew up in the store’s upstairs apartment and, in 1998, she opened the café and pie shop.
Mary Woodruff was born and raised about a mile from the shop and lived her entire life in Amherst County, said Scott.
“She just loved the county,” Scott said. “She lived a long wonderful life. To recognize her tonight is really special to us and the whole family.”
Scott said her mother had a wonderful servant spirit in serving and helping others. “It was just her joy,” she said.
The resolution, which refers to Mary Woodruff as “Mama,” said Woodruff’s Store employed four generations and she was a well-loved member of the community who is missed by many, as well her dedication to her church, Chestnut Grove Baptist, where she played piano for more than 60 years and served as a deaconess.
The shop also gained national attention during an early 2020 visit from journalist Al Roker of the “Today” show. Roker, who heard about the shop’s popularity from a Wall Street Journal article, especially hit it off with Mary Woodruff during the interview and gave a glowing review on national television of the shop’s pies.
“She lived a great, long life and had a wonderful family that was always together,” Supervisor David Pugh said. “I know she’s missed every day.”
Jennifer Moore, the board’s chair, on June 15 presented Scott with the resolution that noted her positive impact on the community.
“I thank you for setting a good example for our community on what a family should be like,” Pugh said to Scott.
“I bet Mama Woodruff is up there singing a heavenly tune,” Moore said with a smile.
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said the Woodruff family is an inspiration in the county.
“They always served the citizens of the county ... and they were always a shining light to all customers in the community around them,” Ayers said.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker joked each Thanksgiving she passed the shop’s pies off as her own.
The board also passed a commemorative resolution in memory of Robert “Snowball” Johnson, who died on April 13. The resolution states Johnson was known for her time running the grill at the Central Virginia Livestock Market.
“Mr. Johnson’s food became a favorite of local law enforcement and fed four generations of patrons, even after the Livestock market closed its doors,” the document says.
Johnson also worked as groundskeeper at Lazy Day Wineries for 15 years, according to the resolution.
Tucker mentioned Johnson’s presence at the market and recalls her children sitting on the stools as she and her husband sold calves there.
“He was just an institution, always had something funny to say,” Tucker said of Johnson. “He was a good guy. He’ll be missed.”