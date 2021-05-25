Watch Now: Cline, Amherst GOP crowd rally for Youngkin in governor's race

“I am excited to get to work this fall,” Cline told the dozens gathered. “I know each one of you recognize just how important this fall’s elections are because we have seen what the left, in just two short years of control in Richmond, has done, and we can stop it if we step up and remind people what the values of Amherst are. Those are the values we want to see represented down in Richmond.”

Cline said the majority of Amherst voters want a secure border, oppose efforts to defund police and hold firm to pro-life, pro-gun rights values. Five months into his second term, Cline said each time he visits Amherst he is fired up to go back to Washington, D.C. and fight House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even harder.

“We’ve got of work to do up in Washington, D.C., because the swamp is back and it's back with a vengeance in the White House. Joe Biden has brought the swamp back with him,” Cline said

Cline said President Biden is pushing a radical left agenda in contrast with the values and issues Amherst County residents hold dear.