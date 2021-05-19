Watch Now: Friends built personal craft for James River Batteau Festival

The sound of gushing waters from the creek next to Brightwell’s Mill in Amherst County is a fitting sound as Roger Huffman uses power tools on a batteau under construction.

The James River is where the flat-bottomed vessel is destined to end up as part of an eight-day journey from Lynchburg to Richmond in late June.

Huffman and a small group of laborers, including Ricky Brightwell, are building the Brightwell’s Mill batteau, a craft popular in the 18th and 19th centuries to transport tobacco and other cargo on the river. Brightwell, whose family has owned the mill for just more than a century, said the wood for the batteau came from trees on the mill’s property.

The labor of love will lead to the new batteau joining roughly two dozen others as part of the James River Batteau Festival, which marks its 36th year from June 19 to June 26.

Brightwell said Huffman, the group’s chief craftsman, has built four previous similar boats. They planned to get the vessel into a local lake last week.

“The sooner the better,” Brightwell said of getting the boat water-tested.

“We’re looking forward to when it doesn’t leak,” said Randy Lee.