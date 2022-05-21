Watch Now: Major mixed-use development planned for Madison Heights

A large-scale mixed-use development consisting of an apartment building with more than 100 units and other housing, including townhomes, patio homes and single-family houses, along with businesses and amenities, is planned for about 180 acres in Madison Heights.

Rowan Holdings, LLC is pursuing rezoning in two phases for the proposed development on land that Amherst County officials refer to as the Tyler tract, which is off U.S. 29 Business in close proximity to the Seminole shopping center, Dollar General, Temple Baptist Church and La Caretta.

The Amherst County Planning Commission voted May 19 to recommend approval of the first phase that proposes rezoning about 10 acres from General Commercial (B-2) and Industrial (M-1) to the Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development District (MU/TND). Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said plans for the second phase of development were expected to be filed a day following the meeting and is set to come before the commission in June.

Bryant said the applicant stated in writing the interest is to give Madison Heights a boost in growth, build a community center with “aesthetically pleasing architecture” and develop commercial space up to 75,000 square feet.

A central park is shown on the development’s master plan and other envisioned uses in that document include a clubhouse, pool, a playground and dog park; public service buildings and facilities that could include a fire station, library, splash park, trails and commercial and retail uses that include restaurants, retail shops and an outdoor courtyard.

“We’re trying to fit in all the moving parts and all the pieces,” Bryant said of the large-scale development plans. “We’re trying to keep things moving in the bigger picture and the context of this.”

The development called the Madison Heights Town Centre is the first MU/TND zoning to come before the county, which for now only exists on the books as a tool for such a large project, according to Bryant.

He said the entire development, with an entrance just left of the Executive Inn motel, would likely require a traffic light on U.S. 29 Business.

A build-out period of more than 10 years is expected, according to a written fiscal impact analysis of the development from Sam Patel, of Patel & Dalrymple, PLLC.

“The proposed development will be unique for the Amherst County marketplace, as it will be large mixed-use proposal offering a mix of homes for sale, homes for rent and retail space,” the analysis states. “No such concept exists in the greater Lynchburg Region.”

The build out will be in multiple phases and it density is projected to total 486 apartment units, 208 townhomes, 83 single-family homes and 197 patio homes for a total of 974 homes, the analysis states.

The developer has designated open spaces for both neighborhood uses and county use with a central park envisioned for parks, splash parks, playgrounds, trails, dog parks and civic buildings, according to county documents. If the county partnership doesn’t come to fruition the developer would continue with open space and trails as the development progresses, documents show.

Trent Warner, an engineer for the project, said the proposed development will have two entrances and it is coming in separate phases for rezoning review because of urgency to get started in the current economic climate. “We need to get going on that piece of property,” Warner said.

Patel, a county resident, said the goal of the project is to give Madison Heights a central identity.

“We are invested in the community. I drive by this every day,” Patel said of the property. “I’m very excited. I do think this is great for Madison Heights.”

Patel said he has four children ages 7 to 13 and when they go to the park they head to Lynchburg.

“And that’s a shame,” Patel said. “There are no splash parks in Madison Heights. The amenities, we just don’t have them. That’s been one of the guiding themes of the development.”

He said he thinks the proposed apartment building in the initial rezoning request is attractive and the project will develop in a way to be most beneficial to Amherst County. He said Grace Church, which is currently meeting in Monelison Middle School, intends to locate in the neighborhood and the master plan also envisions a multi-sport field.

“My first impression is, ‘Wow,’” said Commissioner Michael Martineau. “It’s impressive and ambitious.”

Commissioner Leslie Gamble thanked Patel and partners for taking an interest in, and a chance on, Amherst County.

Fatima Errami, who serves as a youth representative on the commission, said she and other young people in Amherst County are hopeful for more things to do that provide an alternative to going to Lynchburg.

“I’m so excited because I hope all these things are accomplished,” Errami said.

