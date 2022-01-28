Watch Now: On split vote, Amherst school board plans to make masks optional starting Feb. 22

Parental choice for wearing of face masks in Amherst County’s public schools will have to wait longer than some residents hoped for following a split vote from the county’s school board Thursday during an emotional meeting with a few tense exchanges on the hot-button topic.

The board voted 4-3 at the special called meeting to maintain universal mask-wearing by students and staff while inside public school facilities until Feb. 22, at which time face masks will become optional as long as health data metrics on COVID-19 cases do not exceed a certain level. At the board’s Feb. 10 meeting, school officials will determine what those metrics will be, said Rob Arnold, superintendent of county schools.

Board members Eric Orasi, Dawn Justice and Ginger Burg opposed the delay and pushed for the division to immediately begin following Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to make mask-wearing in schools optional. More than a dozen residents addressed the board on the topic Thursday, with some speakers urging the board to adhere to Youngkin’s order and others imploring school officials to not stray from a mitigation strategy they feel remains crucial as coronavirus cases continue soaring in the county.

Amherst County this week surpassed 6,000 cases of COVID-19 and has reached 69 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 people is 135, up from a threshold of 30 the board decided last July was a trigger point for reinstating masks after a vote to make them optional. More than week later, that was undone by a decision from then-Gov. Ralph Northam prior to the start of school.

This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.