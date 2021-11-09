Watch Now: Town halls held on Amherst high school addition project, envisioned concepts

He said the auditorium replacement has been talked about for many years and the division has a chance to make it happen with more than $5 million from the American Rescue Plan, a federal stimulus in response to the pandemic’s effects, slated to go toward it.

“We have wonderful fine arts programs,” Arnold said. “The current auditorium just doesn’t fit their needs. It’s been something that Amherst County has been asking for and believing they needed for more than 30 years… our auditorium can really use a facelift for sure.”

Bower said the project is being approached one step at a time and residents’ ideas are helpful. “We’re in master plan land,” he said of the current state of concepts.

Fielding a resident’s question about the timeline, Bower said his preference is for the two parts of the first phase to be done together but noted the limit on dollar figures. The phased approach allows the division to proceed as money is made available, he said.

Arnold said the dining improvements should be done in the summer and at times when students are not in school. “We’re hoping it will be a minimal amount of disruption,” Bower said.