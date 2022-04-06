Watch Now: VDOT taking public input on planned Va. 151-US 29 intersection upgrade

A major project planned at the congested intersection of Virginia 151 and U.S. 29 in northern Amherst County will bring changes Virginia Department of Transportation officials said will improve safety.

Over the years, the intersection has had various crashes, some of which were fatal, according to Virginia Department of Transportation representatives. VDOT held a public meeting on the project during a March 29 meeting at Amherst County High School.

The project is from just south of Virginia 151 to just north of that corridor in a 0.84-mile stretch with $3.3 million available in tackling those improvements, according to VDOT. Upgrades include:

constructing a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) on U.S. 29 at the 151 intersection;

modifying the intersection to only allow right turns from 151 onto southbound 29; and

lengthening the southbound turn lane from 29 at Virginia 608, or Toytown Road, for safe U-turns.

Safety will be improved by constructing raised medians to create the RCUT, and the intersection will be reconfigured so motorists coming from Virginia 151 to U.S. 29 will have to take a right turn only and head northbound by accessing a crossover just south of the intersection.

Anthony Revelle, project manager, said trees will be cut back south of the intersection to improve sight distance, which is limited in that area, especially for traffic turning left onto Virginia 151 from U.S. 29.

“Visibility is affected by vehicles waiting to turn left at that intersection from southbound Route 29,” a written project description from VDOT states. “This move will eliminate those left turns from southbound Route 29, reducing the number of points where vehicles cross paths.”

In 2019, daily traffic at the intersection was about 19,000 vehicles, the project description said. Traffic at the intersection is expected to increase to about 25,945 vehicles per day in 2045, it said.

“It will be a very significant improvement,” Revelle said.

He said a traffic light in the intersection would cost more money and VDOT is working within its budget for improving the intersection.

Brian Casto, engineering manager for VDOT, said an RCUT is an effective way at reducing collisions in an crash-prone stretch.

“This is one of the new innovative intersections where we restrict the ability to come off the minor street and make a left out,” Casto said of traffic from Virginia 151 no longer using the intersection to turn left. “So it removes that conflict point.”

Sam DeLaura, who lives in Clifford and formerly owned a business just off the intersection, sees daily how congested the spot is. His daughter-in-law, Cynthia Jean Martin, was killed in a wreck at the intersection in October 2016.

“I don’t care what they do as long as they get the daggone thing straight with wrecks,” said DeLaura. “That place, it’s like a trap.”

He said the biggest issue is the vehicles backing up on U.S. 29 to turn left with cars coming south at a high rate of speed.

“The problem is the people get stacked up in the northbound lane on U.S. 29,” DeLaura said. “They’re pulling out blind. It’s gotten quite a few people there.”

Bill Masencup, owner of Bill’s Body Shop just south of the intersection, said he has seen several bad wrecks there.

“They do need something there because there have been a lot of accidents,” Masencup said.

His theory on the wrecks is so much northbound traffic going left on Virginia 151 creates an issue for motorists.

“They can’t see because the elevations of the road are different,” Masencup said.

He said he thinks VDOT’s plans will solve some of the problems there.

“I’m hoping it’s not creating other problems, is my concern,” said Masencup.

Temporary lane closures and traffic shifts may be necessary during construction. VDOT is set to advertise for construction bids in fall 2024 and construction is targeted to spring 2025 with work estimated to finish later that year.

VDOT is holding a public comment period through April 8. Comments can be emailed to Anthony.Revelle@VDOT.Virginia.gov. In the subject line please reference “Route 29 at Route 151 Comment.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.