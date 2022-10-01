Wine and Garlic Festival returns for 30th year in Amherst

After a two-year hiatus, wine glasses and spirits will be filled raised once again with the return of the Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival the second weekend in October.

The two-day event, an annual fall tradition for Rebec Vineyard in Amherst County, is celebrating its 30th year and the first festival hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to bring it back,” said Rebec owner and vintner Svet Kanev. “I have many, many new vendors that are coming and some older ones. It’s going to be a good event.”

Rebec is partnering with Earth Right Mid-Atlantic, a Lynchburg company, for the event featuring 10 guest wineries and four stages of live entertainment. A petting zoo, magicians and face painting for children are among featured activities, and garlicky foods and items will be available.

Attendees will have a wide range of wines from across the state to sample. Kanev said much work with the help of volunteers has been put into getting the vineyard’s grounds ready for large crowds, which he is thrilled to see after two years of not hosting the event.

During the pandemic he planted almost an acre of new vineyards on the site, and 2020 and 2021 were good years for the tasting rooms, Kanev said.

“I always joke it’s hard to go out of business if you do everything yourself,” Kanev said. “I personally stayed very busy.”

He said Rebec Vineyards has weathered the storm during the pandemic’s many challenges.

“I am not back to normal but halfway,” Kanev said.

The festival has drawn tens of thousands of visitors since 1991 and Kanev expects a boost in attendance this year with a return to normalcy for fall festival season. He said customers come in from North Carolina, Maryland and Pennsylvania, to name a few outside Virginia, and in addition to wine lovers it has strong sales from non-tasting attendees.

“It’s a family gathering,” he said.

The festival also has a strong local connection to the area, he said.

The 2018 festival was dedicated in memory of Richard Hanson, Rebec’s founder, who died that year at age 93. Kanev, a former Future Farmers of America exchange student from Bulgaria who worked for years as Hanson’s winemaker, said he was known as the grandfather of festivals in Virginia.

“He is the reason Amherst County has one of the events in Central Virginia,” Kanev said that year.

Hanson and his family expected only 300 people to show up for the first festival 30 years ago but 3,000 arrived, according to Rebec’s website.

The event is one of Virginia’s largest and longest-running festivals that Mia Magruder, Hanson’s granddaughter, grew up with, she said in an interview the year before his passing. Her first job as a child was blowing up balloons for other children.

The festival began when Hanson wanted to pair wine with garlic, another successful crop in the area, and said, “That’s a great combination,” according to Magruder. What brings people back each year are great food, wine, entertainment, arts and crafts, she has said.

“We are excited for the return of the Wine and Garlic Festival as it is such a community staple,” said Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce. “People are happy to be returning to local events rooted in tradition and Rebec Vineyards has provided fun for all ages since 1991.”

She said large crowds are expected to savor the event’s cherished atmosphere.

“Nestled here in beautiful Amherst County, Rebec Vineyards is also a coveted tourist destination,” Kennon said in an email. “People visit from all over to enjoy their Old World wines with their signature splash of Southern charm."