Workit Health clinic provides virtual addiction and mental health care across Virginia

Workit Health, the nation’s leading virtual substance use disorder treatment provider, recently expanded into Virginia and opened an outpatient clinic in the Richmond area .

The clinic at 3001 Hungary Spring Road, Suite C in Henrico now offers 100% virtual services to the entire state for substance use, mental health and other common co-occurring conditions like hepatitis C. Virginians can connect with licensed clinicians and counselors via live chat and video through the Workit app and receive medication e-prescribed to their local pharmacy.

Workit Health uses a medicine-first, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. Only 30% of treatment centers nationwide offer medication, and most people have to drive hours every week to receive it. Clinical evidence supports that FDA-approved medication plays a critical role in recovery from substance use and co-occurring disorders, cutting overdose death rates from opioids in half.

When it comes to freeing people from the grasp of addiction, Workit Health prioritizes evidence-based practices that are proven to alleviate withdrawal symptoms, provide necessary emotional support and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse or overdose.

"We lost a record-breaking 100,000 Americans to overdose within the last 12 months, with Virginia seeing a 30% increase in overdose deaths during the pandemic," said Robin McIntosh, Workit Health’s co-CEO, in a news release. "With Workit Health, Virginians can talk with experts and join therapy groups from the privacy of home. It’s simple but incredibly effective."

After McIntosh and co-founder Lisa McLaughlin personally experienced the dated traditional recovery system and found it lacking, they co-founded Workit Health in 2015. Their mission is to make it easy to access addiction care from home. Visit www.workithealth.com for more information.

"Focusing on the individual, Workit Health allows members to dictate their end goal, whether that is complete abstinence or moderation," said McLaughlin in the release. "Personalizing addiction treatment through telemedicine opens our services to all who need help, no matter where they fall on the addiction spectrum."