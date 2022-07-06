'You could not ask for a better job': Ag teacher looks back on career

In 43 years of serving as an agriculture teacher at Monelison Middle School, Mark May has seen a multitude of students come through his classroom door.

May has taught parents and grandparents of current students at Monelison, where he has spent his entire career in education since 1979.

“I’m now in my third generation,” May said. “I’ve seen every principal that’s been in this building. I’ve seen every secretary, every guidance counselor. I’m the last dinosaur left here.”

May, who retired at the end of June, closed up his shop for the last time in the past week. An Amherst County native and graduate of Amherst County High School, May began teaching in the third year of Monelison’s existence.

A wrestling standout at the high school, he said his career goal was to be the wrestling coach there and no place else. He recalls speaking with Ernie Guill, a retired longtime educator and ACHS principal who at the time was a guidance counselor, to figure out his career path.

“We talked and talked, and I loved farming and agriculture so he suggested I get into that, and that’s what I got into,” May said.

After graduating from Virginia Tech and beginning his teaching career at Monelison, May also achieved his goal of becoming the head wrestling coach at the high school. In his 10 years, the team had four district championships and turned out many great wrestlers, he said.

Looking back on his years at Monelison, May said he put all his energy into his profession.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” May said. “You could not ask for a better job.”

He recalled making home visits with families of each of his students twice per year and the many relationships built. The parents were highly supportive and helped make the job enjoyable, he said.

Much of his teaching featured hands-on learning and activities for students to engage in.

“They are very excited about doing those sorts of things,” May said. “Amherst County is relatively rural. I have a fair amount of students that come through that live on farms and we learn about animal science, plant science, we learn about woodworking and all those skills that they can use when they get out of here.”

The skills taught in the shop many times led students to discover new hobbies. He said he regularly is approached at Walmart by former students who many years later said they still held on to items made such as birdhouses, picnic tables and name plaques.

“When they make something, they are proud of it, they want to keep it and show it to their parents and children and on down the line,” May said.

He looks forward in retirement to spending time with family. His wife is a missionary who goes several times per year to Africa. He often goes to Alaska for fishing trips and on one occasion was accompanied by Superintendent William Wells.

He said he would like to do more of that while he has his health and strength.

“In life, the good Lord lets you know when it’s time to go and He’s told me it’s time,” said May. “I devoted myself to Monelison Middle School over these 43 years ... I could not have asked for a better career and a better place than Monelison Middle School with the students and the parents and the community support. That’s why I stayed. It wasn’t really a job ... it was a pleasure.”

He was a few years into his time at Monelison when the current shop was added and having it emptied out in the COVID-driven shutdown of late winter and spring 2020 was an unusual feeling. Students did some forestry activities at home during the shutdown and about half the students were brought back into the building the following school year with face masks and spreading out from social distancing.

Through those struggles, he said educators and students made it work.

May said the Future Farmers of America program he has long led also keeps students enthusiastic and engaged in what they’re learning. The program has won 60 district championships in various events and seven state championships, he said.

“That’s a big draw to this class,” he said of FFA.

Owen Wenning, a rising freshman at the high school, helped May in the shop during a recent morning. He said he enjoys working with his hands and has learned a lot through May.

“He’s been a great teacher,” Owen said.

Assistant Principal Lantz Martin said May is leaving behind a legacy at Monelison that is felt across the entire county and beyond.

“I simply would say pretty much every parent that walks in here who went to school here will ask if Mr. May is still here,” Martin said. “When we discuss a community member, he’ll say more often than not, I taught their mom or dad or even their grandparents.”

May said what he liked the most about his time in Monelison is the school felt like a family.

“The enthusiasm of the students has kept me here. I have very few discipline problems in my class,” May said. “The students are very excited to be here and they are learning things they can use the rest of their lives. I’ve been very blessed to be here.”