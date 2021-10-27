Zoning change extends camping in cases where building permits are active

The Amherst County Planning Commission on Oct. 20 recommended approval of a zoning code change that would allow camping for up to six months in the Agricultural Residential (A-1) district so long as a building permit for a single-family dwelling is active on the resident’s property.
The county’s current code only allows someone to stay in a camper for up to 30 consecutive days. Tyler Creasy, assistant zoning administrator and planner, has said resident often wish to stay in a recreational vehicle on their property while awaiting completion of a new home under construction.
The county’s current code presents a hardship to those residents with the time limit on camping. Creasy has said a building permit has to stay active to get the extended time for camping under the proposed zoning change, which is headed to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for a public hearing.
A building permit can be extended as long as it is active and the resident is actively working toward completing a home buildout, according to Creasy.
Residents have a building code inspection at least once every six months to keep the permit application with the county active, Creasy said. The county could extend it up to three years for those type of situations, said Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.
The zoning change’s language states a recreational vehicle or portable facility is on the same lot as the single-family home being constructed and meet all applicable setbacks.
In another matter, the commission recommended approval of a zoning change that would make retail sale of self-storage and accessory structures subject to all landscaping requirements in the General Commercial, B-2, district.
No one spoke during two separate public hearings on both zoning changes during the commission’s meeting.
The commission also is pursuing a code change that would require all new developments on the U.S. 29 Business corridor to place all power lines underground. A public hearing is planned on the measure. The board of supervisors at an August planning retreat discussed with county staff having underground power lines as a way to improve aesthetics in Madison Heights.
“It’s less expensive in the long run and that should be an incentive, I think, to do it,” commissioner Michael Martineau said of underground lines.
Creasy said another benefit is less damage in the event of natural disasters.
The zoning measures will go before the board of supervisors at the same time in a later meeting, according to Creasy.