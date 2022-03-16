Letter to the editor for March 17

Amherst County public schools scored high marks when they embraced him as their modern day — energinic, educational leader. Dr. Arnold was far more than a district school superintendent. His community leadership was hands on, no questions asked — just do it!

His teamwork concept, tapping the potential of all school administration and faculty was his template of achieving excellence. Did anyone publicly attempt a rally to possibly keep him? Did the political weeds doom him? In this case, maybe it was the political silence that snookered him. I’m too far away to know the facts, but I truly feel in time the parents, and many others will be saddened by Arnold’s departure.