Letter to the Editor for May 20

Remembering Garland Poindexter of Monroe
Who was Garland Poindexter (1805–1875)? The land running down to Harris Creek, on which most of the village of Monroe was built, belonged to Poindexter, a farmer.
After the Civil War, the tattered Southern Railway wanted to rebuild and establish a major terminal in Lynchburg. But there was no room. The Railway found the needed land nearby in Amherst County. The land had been passed down from Garland to his daughter Anna Frances who was married to James Monroe Watts. The rest is history.
The village and new post office would be named Monroe, Watts’ middle name. The Monroe Yard would include a depot for freight, mail, and passengers. For the service and repair of steam engines, eighteen stalls were built, and a turntable to direct the engines into the correct stall or to turn the engines around. The yard contained a machine shop, blacksmith shop, coal yard, water treatment plant, water tank towers, ice platform for refrigerated cars, stock pens and corrals for animals, etc. The employees worked in shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Johnny Cash secured the Monroe Yard’s place by singing the most famous railroad ballad in history ‘Wreck of the Old ‘97.’ See the short video from the NC Transportation Museum, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ggBWk-Q_NY).
In the 1950s, the Southern Railway began to retire the steam engines and the Monroe Yard was no longer needed. Subsequently, the yard was dismantled
Poindexter was born in Bedford County, and married Julia Ann “Judy” Bingham (1808–1860) on Nov. 9, 1829 in Lynchburg. In the 1830 Census, Garland and Judy were farming, still living in Bedford County.
In the 1850 Census, Garland was 45 years old, a farmer living in Amherst County. Garland and Judy at this time had four children, all born in Amherst County. The third born was Anna Frances, 4 years old.
In the 1860 Census, Garland, Judy, and the four children were living in Amherst Court House. Anna Frances was 15. Note: G.C. Vandislice (born in 1837, age 23) minister of the Methodist Church, was living in the home with the Poindexter family.
Judy passed away after the 1860 Census and Garland married his second wife Sophie E. Stigler on July 4, 1866. The marriage took place in Culpeper. Garland and Sophie continued to live in Amherst County.
After the Civil War, Anna “Annie” Frances Poindexter married James “Jim” Monroe Watts (1845-1907) on Aug. 16, 1866 in Amherst County. Note: Jim had served in the 2nd Virginia Cavalry and had been wounded in the Civil War.
By 1880, Jim and Annie had seven children born in Amherst County. Subsequently, property for the Monroe Yard was sold to the Southern Railway. The village of Monroe grew-up to support the yard and Jim became the first post master of Monroe.
Garland is the son of Samuel Jacob Poindexter Sr. (1767-1841), eldest son of Joseph and Elizabeth Jones (Kennedy) Poindexter. Samuel was born and lived in Bedford County, where he owned large estates, was a plantation owner, and man of much influence and respect. Note: Family tradition says Samuel reared his younger first cousin, George Lyttleton Poindexter, US Senator and 2nd Governor of Mississippi, in Samuel’s home in Bedford County.
Samuel married three times. Garland was the first child of Samuel and his second wife Sara Garth of Albemarle County.
Garland is the second great grandson of Thomas Poindexter (about 1667-about 1707), born St. Peters, New Kent, Colony of Virginia who married Sarah Crawford (1666-1753), born in Jamestown, James City, Colony of Virginia. They were married in 1695, New Kent County, Middle Plantation, Colony of Virginia.
Garland is second great grandnephew of Elizabeth Crawford, wife of Nicholas Meriwether Jr. (1667-1744). Nicholas amassed a large quantity of land, at one point owning about 33,000 acres. Nicholas was, if not the largest landowner in Virginia, among the largest owners. In 1735 he built his plantation which became “The Farm” in Goochland (now Albemarle) County., the site of which is now the city of Charlottesville. His will, one of the longest recorded in Virginia, was witnessed by Peter Jefferson, father of Thomas Jefferson.
Garland is the third great grandson of Col. David Crawford (1625-1704). Born in Kilbirnie, Ayrshire, Scotland, David immigrated to Jamestown, was a plantation owner, and was granted thousands of acres for paying the transport of many immigrant settlers from Scotland. On April 2, 1692, David was elected to the House of Burgesses. His son, David Crawford II (1662-1762) moved to Albemarle County (now Amherst County) and in 1754, built the original section of Tusculum. This historic Amherst County home appears on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Garland is the first cousin once removed of the second Mississippi governor and U.S. Senator George Lyttleton Poindexter (1779-1853). George’s wife Agatha Ball Chinn was the first cousin three times removed of President George Washington.
Garland is the third cousin of Powhatan Ellis, United States senator from Mississippi and judge of the United States District Court for the District of Mississippi. Powhatan Ellis was born at Red Hill Farm near Pedlar Mills. The city of Ellisville, Mississippi is named in Ellis’s memory.
Garland is third cousin once removed of U.S. Senator William Harris Crawford, born in Amherst County, who also ran for president in 1824. In 1875 Crawford is depicted on the United States fractional currency, the 50-cent bill.
Garland is third cousin once removed of Captain Meriwether Lewis (1774-1809). Meriwether Lewis was chosen by President Jefferson as the leader of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and to be the second governor of Louisiana Territory.
Garland is third cousin once removed of Joel Crawford (1783–1858), soldier, lawyer, plantation owner, and politician. Crawford was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives and elected to the U.S. House of Representatives during the 15th United States Congress and the 16th Congress (March 4, 1817 to March 3, 1821). He served as a member of the Georgia Senate in 1827 and 1828. Crawford ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor of Georgia in 1828 and 1831.
Garland is third cousin once removed of Revolutionary War General David Meriwether, (U.S.) Congressional representative from Georgia, for whom Meriwether County, Georgia is named. General David Meriwether, born near Charlottesville, was a friend and neighbor of President Jefferson. David is the father of Congressman James Meriwether, United States Commissioner to the Cherokee Indians; Trustee of the University of Georgia 1816-1831; member of the Georgia State House of Representatives 1821-1823; elected to the Nineteenth United States Congress (March 4, 1825—March 3, 1827).
Garland is fourth cousin once removed of Indiana Fletcher Williams (1828-1900) who gave the land to establish Sweet Briar College.
Garland is fourth cousin of George Walker Crawford, the 38th governor of Georgia and 21st United States Secretary of War.
RICHARD TIM JORDAN,
Monroe