Letter to the Editor for May 20

Poindexter was born in Bedford County, and married Julia Ann “Judy” Bingham (1808–1860) on Nov. 9, 1829 in Lynchburg. In the 1830 Census, Garland and Judy were farming, still living in Bedford County.

In the 1850 Census, Garland was 45 years old, a farmer living in Amherst County. Garland and Judy at this time had four children, all born in Amherst County. The third born was Anna Frances, 4 years old.

In the 1860 Census, Garland, Judy, and the four children were living in Amherst Court House. Anna Frances was 15. Note: G.C. Vandislice (born in 1837, age 23) minister of the Methodist Church, was living in the home with the Poindexter family.

Judy passed away after the 1860 Census and Garland married his second wife Sophie E. Stigler on July 4, 1866. The marriage took place in Culpeper. Garland and Sophie continued to live in Amherst County.

After the Civil War, Anna “Annie” Frances Poindexter married James “Jim” Monroe Watts (1845-1907) on Aug. 16, 1866 in Amherst County. Note: Jim had served in the 2nd Virginia Cavalry and had been wounded in the Civil War.