Letters to the editor for Aug.31

Book explores Black Sunday School history

Lifelong Ministries announce the news release of a new book, 'History of the Black Sunday School' by Rev. Dr. Oneal Sandidge, Ph.D. The scholar is former college administrator and national known lecturer/workshop leader in Christian education.

The book is the first of its kind to be published in book form on the Black Sunday School. The prolific writer is a resident of Amherst County, Virginia. He is a 1974 graduate of Amherst High School and a 1977 graduate of University of Lynchburg, formerly Lynchburg College. The Harvard Fellow received degrees from Columbia University, Drew University, Capella University, and Howard University. His PhD research was supervised by the renowned, late Dr. Cain Hope Felder at Howard University. Dr. Sandidge D.Min. project was supervised by Dr. Marian Poindexter, Drew University.

His Master’s thesis was supervised by Dr. Dolores Carpenter, Howard University. The book may be purchased after Sept. 1 from Xulon Press. The content explores the history of the Black Sunday school and her origins in the Black church. The author is the son of the late Wardie Sandidge and late Hattie Dawson Sandidge of Amherst, Virginia. The husband of Janice Oliver where they reside in the Virginia Beach area. The former public school teacher for 18 years and 20 years in college teaching and college administrator.

Dr. Sandidge is a former instructor at Liberty University, Associate Professor of Beulah Heights University, and Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, Georgia. The Hall of Fame writer and educator for church pastors and parishioners is also the first full-time paid Director of Christian education in a mega New York church. The former pastor of White Rock Baptist Church of Nelson County, Virginia, Greater Peaceful Zion Baptist Church, and Second Buffalo Baptist Church in Halifax County now serves as a Virginia Volunteer Admission’s Interviewer for Harvard College, Cambridge, MA.

Dr. Sandidge’s roots of church work, including Sunday school teaching at Timothy Baptist Church in Amherst, Virginia. According to Biola University and Talbot School of theology, Dr. Oneal Sandidge is named one of the most noted educators of the 20th century. This classic is a must for anyone interested in the history of the Black church.

ONEAL SANDIDGE

Chesapeake