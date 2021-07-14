Letters to the editor for July 15

Thank you, Amherst community

Grateful. This does not even begin to describe the gratitude we have for all of you. The homeruns, the stolen bases, the Friday night lights, the pitcher’s duels and the extra innings are the things that great games are made of, but nothing quite compares to the support of our school division, our families, friends, fans and the community.

The cheers of “Let’s Go Lancers,” the overwhelming number of fans that filled the hill at the high school and traveled with us throughout the whole season have provided us with a lifetime of memories that we will never forget. Your support of our team has been absolutely incredible. The send-off for the championship game filled our hearts with joy and reminded us that it is truly a privilege to put on that Lancer uniform and represent you all and that is not an opportunity that we take for granted.