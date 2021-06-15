Letters to the Editor for June 17

Immigration problems are Biden’s fault

[Vice President] Kamala Harris’ trip to Guatemala in order to understand the “root cause” of the flood of illegals crossing our Southern border was a total waste of money and time. To see the “root cause,” all Harris and [President Joe] Biden needed to do was look in the mirror. Without question their “open border” policies are the “root cause.”

During the last administration, the policy was clear: we would enforce our laws, apprehend illegals, deport them, and strong-arm Mexico into assisting us. Guess what? Illegal border crossings dropped like a stone. But now these are back and up dramatically. Why? Because this administration has invited them and curtailed law enforcement.

When border crossings go unchecked, it isn’t only illegals (seeking a better life) that come in. We are also open to the influx of drugs, sex slaves, terrorists, and criminals of every description. When and how is that ever a good policy? Without (controlled) borders, a country isn’t a country. Perhaps you should leave your doors unlocked and see how well that works out.