Letters to the Editor for June 17

Immigration problems are Biden’s fault
[Vice President] Kamala Harris’ trip to Guatemala in order to understand the “root cause” of the flood of illegals crossing our Southern border was a total waste of money and time. To see the “root cause,” all Harris and [President Joe] Biden needed to do was look in the mirror. Without question their “open border” policies are the “root cause.”
During the last administration, the policy was clear: we would enforce our laws, apprehend illegals, deport them, and strong-arm Mexico into assisting us. Guess what? Illegal border crossings dropped like a stone. But now these are back and up dramatically. Why? Because this administration has invited them and curtailed law enforcement.
When border crossings go unchecked, it isn’t only illegals (seeking a better life) that come in. We are also open to the influx of drugs, sex slaves, terrorists, and criminals of every description. When and how is that ever a good policy? Without (controlled) borders, a country isn’t a country. Perhaps you should leave your doors unlocked and see how well that works out.
Remember, this is not about legal immigration. This is about entering our country illegally, violating our laws, and draining our resources for education, medical care, food and housing. We have homeless vets, while Biden spent hundreds of thousands of dollars housing illegals in hotels because he ran out of space where he is keeping all the kids in cages.
Don’t be fooled by media spin and liberal talking points about our southern border. It is without a doubt the administration’s policies that are the cause of the flood.
FYI: This administration is shipping plane-loads of illegals unannounced to many states and unloading them mostly after midnight? New “wards” that states will bear the cost of supporting. Don’t believe me. Research it yourself.
JOHN BYRUM
Madison Heights
Questions about equity lesson reveal biasI am writing today out of concern for the questions posed by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to the Superintendent and School Board related to equity. While I think public discourse is imperative and I am glad we are having these conversations, the phrasing of those questions was incredibly biased.
My concern is that we are a shrinking county in need of attracting businesses and citizenry. Modern businesses recognize the value of a diverse workforce and want to establish themselves in an area where diversity is accepted, both by the community and the school system.
By putting questions written with such bias and overt disdain for minority groups (possibly not your intention, but that is certainly how the questions are perceived) into the public eye, you are discouraging diversity and thereby discouraging businesses and families from moving here.
What I have gathered from reading those questions, and the public comments being made by some Board members, is that otherness is not welcome in Amherst County, nor is discussion of it allowed in our schools. As a parent of two Amherst County students, I believe our children need to be explicitly taught how to hold respectful dialogue and discourse. I absolutely believe this is an appropriate role for a public school system and I was happy to see my children receive this lesson in finding truth, a skill that is being lost in a world dominated by a 24-hour news cycle.
I believe the critique of the lesson, and the questions posed that have very little to do with the lesson itself, is a bad look for Amherst County and we deserve better.
MARY ADAMS
Amherst