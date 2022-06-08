Letters to the editor for June 8

Make schools safe

To Rep. Ben Cline and all our elected officials: I want my local schools safe. The kids I nanny go to school every day and I am afraid for them. I am in support of literally any legislation that will prevent more children dying. My heart is broken. I have participated in the political debate on the subject in the past but I am no longer interested in waiting and hoping.

I will do anything to save another child.

Please install metal detectors in our schools, please establish a waiting period when buying a semi-automatic weapon. Any step you can take right now is needed desperately. Please, our lives are in your hands.

CAMERON POOLE

Lynchburg

A question for abortion rights supporters

In her May 26 letter to the editor, Nancy Owen attempted to make the long-standing debate over abortion a matter of religious freedom. She even referenced the “Establishment Clause” of the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. Here is the wording of that clause. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof...”

Imagine traveling back in time and asking our Founding Fathers if that clause gives a woman the right to terminate the life of the person growing in her womb. After getting over their shock, they would say, “Ma’am, if you dare to suggest that the free exercise of religion includes killing a baby miraculously growing inside his or her mother, you have a gross misunderstanding of the term ‘religion.’ Religion is our service and worship of God!”

Owen ends her letter by stating, “This decision (to abort) only affects one pregnant woman and her future.” The ludicrousness of this statement is obvious on so many levels, but we can start with simple biology. That child got into the womb through the union of a man and a woman. So, it is narrow-minded to claim that ending the life of a baby in the womb affects only one of the two responsible for bringing that new life into existence.

While this letter is not likely to change anyone’s mind on this issue, those believing in abortion rights should be honest enough to answer one simple question. How do you stop anything from growing? The answer is not complicated, and the middle word of the three-word response is ‘kill.’

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Point of clarification

In the June 2, 2022 edition of the New Era-Progress, a letter from Mary McCarthy, Lynchburg, was published. Though I have the same name and a Lynchburg address, that letter was not from me. I have worked in Amherst County for several years and am a resident of Bedford County with a Lynchburg address.

The people with whom I work in Amherst County may have a variety of political views so it is important to have accurate information in order to communicate openly and without bias.

Thank you for publishing my letter.

MARY McCARTHY

Lynchburg (Bedford County)