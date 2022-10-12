Letters to the editor for Oct. 13

Think twice about nuclear energy

Nuclear energy is back on the radar, but everyone seems to forget why it dropped from it in the first place.

Mining uranium is a dirty business, and storing the radioactive waste is even worse. No doubt [Gov. Glenn] Youngkin wants to access that uranium deposit in Southwest Virginia, but there is still a mining moratorium, for a reason. I know Lynchburg stands to gain, but when will we learn all extractive methods cause harm.

If every property had partial solar, we could cut our fossil fuel use dramatically. We have done it here in Monroe, Va.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe

Good not doing his job

[5th District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good is not good for the residents of either Amherst County or Lynchburg. Any person who believes their only role, as a representative of a district, is to oppose the ideas put forth by the other party is not doing their job. They are supposed to be working for the benefit of the people they represent.

In his first term in office, I have not seen any proposals put forth by Mr. Good to enhance the well-being of the people he’s supposed to represent. I think he needs a lesson in political science. He’s supposed to work with all parties to support the views of those he represents. He shouldn’t be taking a salary, out of taxpayer funds, for doing nothing but taking up space or voting “no” on everything proposed by others.

NANCY OWEN

Amherst

Change needed in the 5th District

Josh Throneburg would be a much better Congressman for the 5th District than Bob “NO” Good.

Throneburg is for lowering prescription drug costs for all. Good voted against lowering drug costs for seniors and capping insulin at $35.

Throneburg is for expanding health care for veterans. Good voted no on a bill to do just that.

Throneburg is in favor of increasing federal aid for public schools. Good wants to abolish the federal Department of Education and opposes aid to public schools.

Throneburg is in favor of protecting women’s reproductive rights. Good is for mandatory pregnancy in all instances, including rape and incest. Good also opposes access to contraceptives.

Throneburg is for federal dollars to expand broadband, rebuild roads and bridges. Good opposed the infrastructure bill that will do those things. He has brought zero federal dollars to the 5th District.

In the past few weeks. Good has voted against a bill that would provide information to veterans enrolled in food assistance programs. The bill passed by 331-95 with plenty of Republican support.

Good opposed both Ukrainian aid packages. He voted against the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022. He voted against certifying the 2020 election and buys into the “big lie” the election was stolen in spite of no evidence that it was. He has voted against legislation to protect voting rights.

Good even voted against legislation to ease the baby formula shortage.

We need a much better Congressman than “NO” Good. Josh Throneburg is an ordained minister, a dad of two young girls and has been married for almost 20 years. He grew up in a farming family in a town of just 500 people. He’s running for Congress to serve the 5th District and fight for a better future for our children and for you.

WOODY GREENBERG

Arrington

Strong nation, no more

During the current administration (Biden/Harris) Russia is killing those in Ukraine, missiles from North Korea are flying over Japan, every thing the American people need is skyrocketing in price, the Stock Market is bouncing back and forth, not on the high end.

Let’s also talk about a wide open border, crime rates higher than ever, drugs pouring into the country. So please enlighten me, what part of the Biden/Harris administration do you like? In my opinion, Americans need a strong leader that works for none other than the American people.

Whether you like Trump or not, he is a true all-American leader. Things were much better during his administration.

KARA JONES

Madison Heights

Selfless vs. Selfish

The Founding Principle of Equality is the parchment upon which the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are inscribed. The blood and sweat of selfless patriots and veterans are the ink which forms the words giving meaning and authority to the revolutionary ideals espoused in these historical documents.

American Colonists took up arms and rebelled against the British Monarchy to cast off the yoke of elitist oppression and were promised in return a nation where all men are created equal in the eyes of their government. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.” In modern language, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all citizens are created equal.” Privilege, elitism, prejudice, bigotry, racism, sexism, gender bias, religious persecution and slavery have no place in a nation founded upon the Principle of Equality.

We can choose to be Authentic Fiercely Independent Americans, who revere the Founding Principle of Equality or the sycophants of tyrants, who undermine it for their own aggrandizement.

As a patriot, military veteran and fiercely independent, authentic American, I implore you to cast your ballot and choose wisely the citizen, who shall represent our collective representative authority as a member of the U.S. Congress. Will his or her allegiance be to his or her constituents or political campaign contributors, who are determined to amplify their influence over politicians to oppress, exploit, subjugate and enslave we, the people?

Taxation absent faithful and obedient representation is tyranny, corruption and theft. Liberty, justice and equality are the most precious possessions we have as Americans. George Washington chose to be a president rather than a monarch. Vain and aspiring men and women lack the resolute virtue and reverence for equality to faithfully, humbly and dutifully represent and lead we the people.

WENDELL WYLAND

Madison Heights