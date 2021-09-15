Letters to the editor

Remembering Zane and Shirley SneadZane Graham Snead (1930–1982), born in Forest, Bedford County, married Shirley Mae Penny (1933–2011) of Lynchburg in 1951. They began a family. Zane served in the National Guard, was a career banker and fully committed volunteer. In 1960, Zane left the First National Bank in Lynchburg to join the opening of the new Amherst Branch of Central Fidelity Bank, serving as vice-president. Subsequently, Zane joined Community Bank in Forest and then joined the American National Bank in Logan, West Virginia where he retired 1981.
His gift to Amherst County was his passion and vision for economic development and the importance of creating a manufacturing base with sustainable manufacturing jobs.
Zane’s obituary stated he perhaps is best remembered in the Amherst County area for his untiring work in getting companies interested in locating in the Amherst area. From 1960 to 1979, he was president of Amherst County Industrial Development, Inc. Zane was considered to be one of the motivating forces responsible for development of the Amherst County Industrial Park. He also was noted for his efforts in convincing Virginia Fibre Corporation to locate in Amherst County on the James River.
The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce named him as Man of the Year in the early 1970s. He served twice as president. Zane also served as president of Amherst County Industrial Development, Inc. He was voted Outstanding Volunteer of the Year by the Southern Industrial Development Association. Just prior to his death, officials of the Amherst County Development, Inc. passed a resolution naming the Zane Snead industrial Park in his honor.
Back in the day, America’s space race with the Soviet Union was daily headline news, ceaseless and intense. In February 1962, Shirley took a family television into Mr. Powell’s class at the Amherst Elementary School, so the class could watch John Glenn’s historic space flight. The students wrote letters of appreciation. The letters survive and are treasured keepsakes.
Shirley was one of the first officers of The Amherst Woman’s Club and the club was very involved in the creation of The Amherst County Historical Museum.
Zane and Shirley are buried in the Amherst Cemetery.
RICHARD TIM JORDAN,
Madison Heights
Texas abortion law raises questions
So, if the Commonwealth of Virginia or State of Maryland were to pass assault weapons bans, outlawing the purchase, sale, ownership, or possession of such weapons, and modeled that law on the recently passed Texas abortion law; could private citizens sue anyone involved in the manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, ownership, or possession of such weapons? Would such a law be likely to receive the same response from the United States Supreme Court as the Texas law?
STANLEY MILESKY,