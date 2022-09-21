Amherst County High School scores and stats

Golf results from Sept 14. at Ivy Hills Golf Club: Jefferson Forest 146, E.C. Glass 160, Amherst 164.
Amherst scores:
Anthony Souza: 35
Brice Reichard: 38
Mason Harrup: 41
David Travis: 50
Cross country results
Jessica Taylor took first place in the girls race with a time of 23:35 while Emerson Bryant won the boys division with a time of 19:54 for the Lancers cross country team Sept. 14 at Liberty High School. Amherst also took 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the men’s race with Jack Pitts finishing in 21:05, Bryce Wall finishing in 21:10, Sam Williams finishing in 22:21, and James Bell finishing in 22:22.
In other sports, the Amherst B-Team football won its season opener over Liberty, 44-0. The JV football team also defeated Liberty, 38-0.
— Submitted by Brian Carter