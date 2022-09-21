 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst County High School scores and stats

Lancer Mason Harrup follows through with his tee shot against Liberty Christian Academy, Rustburg and E.C. Glass. For his Amherst team, Harrup finished third with his 37 score during an Aug. 31 at Winton Farm.

Golf results from Sept 14. at Ivy Hills Golf Club: Jefferson Forest 146, E.C. Glass 160, Amherst 164.

Amherst scores:

Anthony Souza: 35

Brice Reichard: 38

Mason Harrup: 41

David Travis: 50

Cross country results

Jessica Taylor took first place in the girls race with a time of 23:35 while Emerson Bryant won the boys division with a time of 19:54 for the Lancers cross country team Sept. 14 at Liberty High School. Amherst also took 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the men’s race with Jack Pitts finishing in 21:05, Bryce Wall finishing in 21:10, Sam Williams finishing in 22:21, and James Bell finishing in 22:22.

In other sports, the Amherst B-Team football won its season opener over Liberty, 44-0. The JV football team also defeated Liberty, 38-0.

— Submitted by Brian Carter

