Amherst County High School scores and stats

Jessica Taylor took first place in the girls race with a time of 23:35 while Emerson Bryant won the boys division with a time of 19:54 for the Lancers cross country team Sept. 14 at Liberty High School. Amherst also took 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the men’s race with Jack Pitts finishing in 21:05, Bryce Wall finishing in 21:10, Sam Williams finishing in 22:21, and James Bell finishing in 22:22.