Amherst schools ready to proceed with winter sports, no outside fans allowed

“While we realize this may be disappointing to our parents and our community, our priority must remain on our students and providing them every opportunity to participate,” Brown said. “We understand the importance of showcasing our students’ talents and we are making every effort to do just that.”

Other guidelines in place to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus include the wearing of gloves for refilling water, health screening prior to the games and all coaches and staff wearing masks at all times along with athletes when not actively playing. Members of the media must contact the home athletic director prior to arriving and must wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow all health screenings procedures of the host school.

If an athlete tests positive for the virus, school personnel will follow mitigation protocol in place for determining whether the team will be cleared to play the next scheduled contest or beyond. Any athlete being tested for the virus or placed on quarantine must sit out until cleared by their individual school division.

With parents and outside spectators unable to attend games, the importance of live streaming events is important as ever. Brown said the high school’s media and technology teams are working to live stream home games.