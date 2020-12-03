Amherst schools ready to proceed with winter sports, no outside fans allowed

Sports in Amherst County Public Schools are cleared to proceed this winter during the COVID-19 pandemic with an unprecedented condition: no outside spectators will be allowed in for contests.
The measure is part of the Seminole District’s goal to continue student-focused athletics while complying with the state’s restrictions limiting gatherings to 25 people because of a surge in coronavirus cases across the commonwealth. The only participants are players, coaches, officials, school event staff and administrators critical to the operations of the contests, media, law enforcement and medical services, according to the Seminole District’s guidelines for the winter sports season.
Cheerleaders, pep bands and other student support groups are considered spectators and count in the 25-person limit of spectators allowed at the events, according to the guidelines.
“The intention behind these guidelines are student-centered,” Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown said in a Dec. 2 news release announcing the school’s plan forward in returning students to competition. “Our focus remains on giving our student-athletes every opportunity to safely compete this season.”
Brown said with all the state orders and designations in place for who can attend the high school has no ability to accommodate outside spectators. The county’s two middle schools also are abiding by the same restrictions.
“While we realize this may be disappointing to our parents and our community, our priority must remain on our students and providing them every opportunity to participate,” Brown said. “We understand the importance of showcasing our students’ talents and we are making every effort to do just that.”
Other guidelines in place to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus include the wearing of gloves for refilling water, health screening prior to the games and all coaches and staff wearing masks at all times along with athletes when not actively playing. Members of the media must contact the home athletic director prior to arriving and must wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow all health screenings procedures of the host school.
If an athlete tests positive for the virus, school personnel will follow mitigation protocol in place for determining whether the team will be cleared to play the next scheduled contest or beyond. Any athlete being tested for the virus or placed on quarantine must sit out until cleared by their individual school division.
With parents and outside spectators unable to attend games, the importance of live streaming events is important as ever. Brown said the high school’s media and technology teams are working to live stream home games.
“At this time, we do not believe that we have the capacity to stream every home game for each sport, but we will work to provide equitable coverage for all of our winter sports,” Brown said in the release.
The high school’s winter sports season kicks off Dec. 21 with basketball.
“Safety remains our top priority and the decision and actions of our administrators are made with students’ best interests and safety in mind,” Brown said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!