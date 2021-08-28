Amherst volleyball season's start postponed due to COVID-19

The Lady Lancer varsity and JV volleyball teams' season-opener set at Nelson County on Aug. 24 was canceled as COVID-19 skyrocketed in Amherst County Public Schools last week.
Amherst County High School, the two middle schools and Amherst Education Center are closed to in-person instruction through Sept. 2 because of the virus, the school division announced. The varsity volleyball team also had three others matches from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2 scratched, all away games at Nelson, Appomattox and Charlottesville.
According to the Seminole District's website, the season-opener now is planned for Sept. 7, a home match against Liberty High School.
- From Staff Reports