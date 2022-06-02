Captain's Choice golf tournament to benefit Amherst public schools set for June 17

The 19th Annual Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament, an event the Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation hosts to benefits teachers and classrooms, will be held on Friday, June 17, at Winton Golf Course in Amherst.

Players will enjoy lunch at noon followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The $90 registration fee includes lunch, golf cart, one mulligan, great giveaways and a chance to win $5,000 in cash. Individuals and teams are encouraged to join. Register online at www.acpseducationfoundation.org or call (434)316-3900. Sponsorships starting at $50 are also available. Visit the website to learn more about sponsorship levels and how you can directly support the Education Foundation. This year’s goal is to raise $15,000, which will directly support teachers and schools during the 2022-2023 school year.

The Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing education and the learning environment for the students of Amherst County. The foundation’s goal is to secure resources from the community by raising awareness of the importance of education and developing partnerships with local businesses.

Through fundraising events, sponsorships, and grants, the foundation has provided over $180,000 in supplemental funds directly to teachers in the classroom. These funds are used to purchase materials and technology that are not included in school division’s annual budget.

Each year, the foundation is in need of corporate and individual sponsors to underwrite its three main fundraising events. The Winter Luncheon showcases the talents of our Amherst County students. The Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament in June kicks off the start of summer with a great lunch and a round of golf at one of Amherst’s most beautiful courses. The Back-to-School Raffle in September provides a selection of raffle items, cash prizes and adinner. If your business is interested in becoming a sponsor, please visit www.acpseducation foundation.org or call (434) 316-3900.