Central Elementary archery team wins state title, blows away expectations

The Central Elementary School Wildcats archery team won state title in the 2022 Virginia National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) tournament on March 12.

The 4th and 5th graders will compete in a national tournament of NASP in Louisville, Kentucky, from May 12 through May 14. Austin Hendley, a Central Elementary archer, also won the state title for elementary male individual shooters, said Jeremy Thompson, the team’s coach.

Rishil Taewal, AJ Jones, BJ Fleming, Abby Webster and Reagan Coleman were honorable mentions for individual shooting in the state competition, Thompson said. The team had about 25 days of practice and got a late start this year because of COVID-19, he said.

“In a short period of time they have blown away any sort of expectation we had for the year,” said Thompson said. “I couldn’t be any more proud of the hard work they’ve put in such a short period.”

He said it’s great to see normalcy back in the kids’ lives after coming through a tough situation with the pandemic, which sidelined their activity in a popular sport the past few years until recently.

“I feel it gave the kids something to look forward after really nothing going their way in the last two years,” said Thompson. “They latched on to the sport. It’s building determination, focus and self-esteem and that’s what I love to see.”

- Justin Faulconer

