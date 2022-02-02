From Lady Lancers to Wildcats, duo staying on top of the game

Randolph College in Lynchburg has a pair of former Lady Lancer standouts at Amherst County High School playing in their first season for the Wildcats.

Nadia West and Kendra Smith have taken their talents across the James River and both are seeing playing time.

West has played in nine games for the Wildcats while scoring 13 points and recording four steals and three blocks.

West plays the forward position and has logged 112 minutes on the court.

The former Amherst star is majoring in Physical Therapy.

Smith has seen action in fives games and has scored 14 points along with posting a pair of steals while going 4 for 12 at the free throw line.

She is majoring in Sports and Exercise Studies.

