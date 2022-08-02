'He was built for this': Amherst boxer, 19, dreams of becoming world champion

In The Hurt Factory Boxing & Fitness gym in Forest, Austin Deanda steps into the ring with poise and determination.

His next fight is a few weeks away, and the 19-year-old boxer from Amherst County is putting in the work to keep his 8-0 record intact.

As rain fell heavily from a storm during his recent afternoon training session, Deanda circled the ring in a flurry of punches into the sparring pads of professional boxer Scott “Cujo” Sigmon, his trainer and manager coaching him on the sweet science to which both fighters have devoted their lives.

Student and teacher regularly meet in the ring with a shared goal of helping Deanda reach new levels in a sport he’s followed since he was a boy.

“It was always a dream of mine when I was younger,” Deanda, a graduate of Amherst County High School, said of becoming a boxer. “I just fell in love with the independence of the sport.”

He recalls watching boxing on television with his father, Joe Blankenship, and decided at age 17 he wanted to pursue that dream. Deanda had his first pro fight a few days after his 18th birthday and is constantly improving, according to Sigmon.

Sigmon, who has more than 50 professional fights on his record and four years ago went toe-to-toe with famed boxer Roy Jones Jr., said he’s worked with hundreds of fighters over the past decade and most of them deal with pre-fight anxiety. Deanda is a sports psychologist’s dream in how he calmly handles the pressures and performs when the bell sounds, Sigmon said.

“The bigger the moment, the bigger he shows up,” Sigmon said. “He is going to be a world champion.”

Sigmon boldly predicted Deanda will make $1 million a fight minimum by the time he’s 22. His faith is strong in his pupil.

“This kid, I’ve been in there with the guys who made millions of dollars, I fought in world title eliminators,” Sigmon said. “He’s cut from that cloth.”

The two are working to tighten gaps in Deanda’s game, and he has the ability and mental fortitude to become world champion, Sigmon said.

Deanda, who wrestled for the Amherst High Lancers, said he likes the dedication put in to boxing.

“I envision to do good for myself and set the bar extremely high,” Deanda said. “I would have never thought a couple years ago I would have been doing this, but it was always a dream to do it. Now that I’m in it, that’s the goal to try and reach is to be a world champion. And I’m going to make sure I get there and [Sigmon] will too.”

Sigmon said many boxers start learning the sport before their teenage years and Deanda has followed in his footsteps in beginning it at age 17.

In Deanda’s first week in the gym, he knocked two guys out, and Sigmon brought in an 18-fight professional a few weeks later who also was KO’d.

“He is light years ahead of his experience level comparatively,” Sigmon said. “There’s guys who’s been in professional boxing four and five years who have not accomplished what he has done in less than a year.”

As a fan of the sport, Deanda said he’s picked up a lot of his skills from all different types of fighters. In the beginning of his career he skyrocketed and is tuning up what he’s learned as Sigmon said the competition is getting stiffer.

“From a jab to a right hand to the twist in the hips, to make sure everything is perfect,” Deanda said. “I’m gradually still growing and make sure I tune up everything.”

He has fought at 154 pounds, a junior middleweight, and for his Aug. 13 fight in West Virginia is moving up to middleweight at 160 pounds.

Deanda said Sigmon is an excellent trainer who shows him ways to improve.

“And I agree with him,” Deanda said. “You can’t be perfect at everything you do; you’ve just got to make sure that you try to be. He always makes sure that I get there. We are on the same page. He’s an outstanding trainer.”

Sigmon said the two are vastly different fighters, he a “blood and guts” brawler and Deanda a more technical fighter who uses his speed and conditioning in wars of attrition.

“There’s certain aspects of me in him, but the main thing I see that we’re similar in is he is going to be the star. He’s already getting that following,” Sigmon said. “...He’s the man now.”

Deanda’s fight camp is weeks or more, depending on the fight and style, and he works out constantly with rest days to give his body time to heal.

“I bleed for this sport. I love this sport,” Deanda said. “A lot of people never thought I would be dedicated in something like this. They see I’m serious. I’m here to bring the business. That’s what I’m here for.”

Sigmon predicts Deanda will have 13 fights in his first two full years of competing in what he sees as a “golden era” for boxing with an unheard of amount of action across the country and fight purses there for the taking.

Bree Adams, Deanda’s longtime girlfriend, said ever since they met he’s been committed to the sport.

“First day I met him, we came here,” Adams said while watching him train with Sigmon. “It’s been like that ever since. I’ve always told him stay committed to what you love, what you believe in. This is what he loves. This is truly his passion.”

Deanda’s “Native Nightmare” nickname comes from his Blackfoot and Cherokee Native American heritage.

Blankenship said he has boxed and remembers watching it with his son. “He was paying more attention than I thought,” he said.

Blankenship said his son has come a long way as a man and he and his wife are supporting his dreams and doing what they can to help him fulfill them.

“He’s just a really, really responsible kid,” Blankenship said. “I’m excited for him. I just think he was built for this.”

Blankenship said he knows how brutal and dangerous the sport is and if his son wanted to be a baker he would support him in his goals.

“He was picked on at a young age,” Blankenship said. “Now he’s a bully in the ring, in a good way.”

Blankenship said he feels his son has found his calling in boxing.

“I think this is what he is meant to do and when all is said and done he’ll be a world champion,” Blankenship said. “I really believe it.”

Sigmon said many times fighters can get in their own way but Deanda doesn’t.

“He is very humble. He trusts everything I’m telling him,” Sigmon said. “He checks all the boxes. He stays in the gym. He doesn’t live his life outside the ring problematically.”

Deanda is very coachable and listens to instruction like it’s the law, Sigmon said.

“He’s listening to the people who have walked these steps before and it’s going to pay huge dividends for him. I’m really excited for this future.”