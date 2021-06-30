Lancers' Apperson, Martin win Seminole District coach, player of the year honors

“Christian, known to his teammates as ‘Chick,’ is everything a coach could ever want in a player, and more importantly, a person,” said Apperson. “He has had yet another outstanding statistical year, but it goes way beyond stats for him. He is a leader by example on the field, in the classroom and as a human being. He is going to continue to do big things on the baseball field as he continues his career at Virginia Tech and I am excited to see the impact he is going to have on the people around him.”

“Earning this year’s Player of the Year award means a lot to me, and I want to thank Coach Apperson, Coach Dawson and all my coaches and my teammates as well as other Seminole district coaches in helping me along the way,” said Martin. “This award was truly not given; there are a lot of talented, hardworking guys in the Seminole and it is an honor to receive this. This award also means so much to me after the passing of my grandfather earlier this year, because he would have been the first person I called to tell him the news. Love you, pops. Thank you to all the people who helped me shape my game into what it is today, I couldn’t have done this without you all.”