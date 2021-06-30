Lancers' Apperson, Martin win Seminole District coach, player of the year honors

Lancer head baseball coach John Apperson was named the Seminole District Coach of the Year and to add extra frosting on the postseason cake Christian Martin, one of his players, was named the Player of the Year.
Apperson, who is in his third year leading the Amherst varsity baseball program, addressed the accomplishment.
“The Coach of the Year Award means a great amount because of what it really entails. It is truly a team award. You don’t receive this award if not for the players on the field giving every bit of their heart and soul to the game and a coaching staff that supports you and is an extension of you and what you envision for the program,” said Apperson. “As a coaching staff, we are an extremely tightknit group that communicates well with one another and puts a lot of time and effort into making decisions that best benefits the team.
It’s never really a goal to be selected as Coach of the Year, but I do embrace the award and what it represents and have a high level of respect for the award. The Seminole District is one of the most respected districts not only in the area, but in the state, so I do feel the award carries a lot of weight. I am just fortunate to have players and coaches that have bought into the culture we are trying to promote. “
Apperson had high praise for Martin, who will be heading to Blacksburg to play for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
“Christian, known to his teammates as ‘Chick,’ is everything a coach could ever want in a player, and more importantly, a person,” said Apperson. “He has had yet another outstanding statistical year, but it goes way beyond stats for him. He is a leader by example on the field, in the classroom and as a human being. He is going to continue to do big things on the baseball field as he continues his career at Virginia Tech and I am excited to see the impact he is going to have on the people around him.”
Martin was quick to thank the Lancer coaching staff for his award.
“Earning this year’s Player of the Year award means a lot to me, and I want to thank Coach Apperson, Coach Dawson and all my coaches and my teammates as well as other Seminole district coaches in helping me along the way,” said Martin. “This award was truly not given; there are a lot of talented, hardworking guys in the Seminole and it is an honor to receive this. This award also means so much to me after the passing of my grandfather earlier this year, because he would have been the first person I called to tell him the news. Love you, pops. Thank you to all the people who helped me shape my game into what it is today, I couldn’t have done this without you all.”
Martin was also named to the Seminole All-District 1st team as a infielder.