Lancers rebound from first loss, beats Granby on two days' preparation

Less than 72 hours had passed since the Lancers boarded their bus to head back up U.S. 29 from Danville. On just two days’ preparation, they were expected to rebound from their first loss of the season, and a lopsided one at that.

Amherst, a team that turned the ball over three times and failed to capitalize in the red zone on multiple occasions in that defeat at George Washington on Sept. 28, answered the call Friday evening. Lawrence Brown set the stage by returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and the Lancers found new life for their third game in a week’s time, dispatching Granby 39-14.

“It was hard,” Brown said of the brutal stretch he and his teammates had just emerged from. “Great that we could get the win.”

After their 42-15 loss to GW, the Lancers (3-1) somehow had to both recover physically and take in an entirely new game plan in just two days of pads-free practice. Coach Bob Christmas, who saw his team as lifeless before and during the Sept. 28 game, challenged players to come out Friday with renewed energy.

Brown’s quick trip up the field on the game’s first play signaled Christmas’ team had listened.

“Put the momentum there,” Brown said, “and then we came out and kept going off the momentum.”